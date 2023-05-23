How to Watch ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

In 1920s Shanghai, 10-year-old Sam Wing meets a young Mogwai named Gizmo setting off a journey that will span decades and continents. The iconic story of the Mogwai and Gremlins begins in this new animated series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai” this Tuesday, May 23 exclusively on Max . Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to bring Gizmo home, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins. You can watch Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Max ..

About ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Premiere

‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Premiere Schedule

Max will be airing ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, May 23, 2023

: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, May 23, 2023

: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Episode 3 : Thursday, June 1, 2023

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Episode 4 : Thursday, June 1, 2023

: Thursday, June 1, 2023 Episode 5 : Thursday, June 8, 2023

: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episode 6 : Thursday, June 8, 2023

: Thursday, June 8, 2023 Episode 7 : Thursday, June 15, 2023

: Thursday, June 15, 2023 Episode 8 : Thursday, June 15, 2023

: Thursday, June 15, 2023 Episode 9 : Thursday, June 22, 2023

: Thursday, June 22, 2023 Episode 10: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Can you watch ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Max catalog, you can download Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai’ Series Premiere?

You can watch Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai: Season 1 on Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Once you're subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log in to the Max App on your streaming device.

