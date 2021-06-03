 Skip to Content
How to Watch the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 17 Finale For Free Online

Jeremy Milliner

It’s time for the Season 17 Finale for ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, and it’s a big one for the long-running, high-intensity medical drama. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) is trying to stay strong at one of her darkest moments, it’s wedding day for Maggie and Winston, and Jo stands at the precipice of a life-altering decision.

The finale, “Someone Saved My Life Tonight,” airs Thursday, June 3 at 9 p.m. ET. Watch when it airs on ABC, or stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Like medicine, relationships cannot be defined as good or evil. The 17th season of Grey’s Anatomy has made this plain as day, with relationships forming and changing, and previous stars returning for cameo appearances in Meredith’s dream sequences. Familiar faces have included Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh), Mark Sloan (Eric Dane), and George O’Malley (T.R. Knight), and it’s been an emotional roller coaster ride. Now that Levi has been accepted into the vaccine trial, Hayes and Jo have met with Luna’s guardian, and Jackson has met with his father, the stage is set.

According to ABC, the finale for Season 17 aims the spotlight on Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary) and Winston Ngudu (Anthony Hill) for their wedding day, with Meredith and Jo both taking big steps in new directions. Screenwriter Krista Vernoff disclosed that the episode was written with the possibility of being the finale for the whole series, saying “either there will be closure, or I will build something in that allows me to have a bit of a cliffhanger and a thread for next season.” A Season 18 has been confirmed, but according to Vernoff, the upcoming finale will be “everything.”

Catch the Season 17 Finale live on ABC June 3, 9pm EST or stream it later with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Video Preview for 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 17 Finale

