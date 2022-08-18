How to Watch GronkCast with Rob Gronkowski For UFC 278

Building off of The ManningCast, another former NFL star is lending his voice to an alternate telecast.

During this Saturday’s UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2, The Gronkowski Family–including Rob, brothers Chris, Dan, Glenn and Gordie Jr. and father Gordon–will host the alternate presentation UFC 278 with The Gronks. So how can you watch the special UFC broadcast?

How to Watch UFC 278: Usman vs. Edwards 2

Get The Fight $6.99 / month espnplus.com Save $20 on UFC 278 with The Disney Bundle

The GronkCast, officially known as “UFC 278 with The Gronks” will debut at 9-10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+ (simulcast) for the preliminaries.

For UFC 278 only, new and current Disney Bundle subscribers will receive a $20 discount on the PPV price so they can stream the traditional telecast and the GronkCast on ESPN+ for just $54.99.

At 10 p.m., it will move to ESPN+ for the ESPN+ PPV where it will stream until the conclusion of the event. Fans who purchase the UFC 278 Usman vs. Edwards 2 PPV will get both the stream hosted by Jon Anik, Daniel Cormier, and Joe Rogan, as well as UFC 278 with The Gronks, giving UFC 278 PPV purchasers more options to enjoy the event.

New and existing Disney Bundle subscribers can purchase the PPV for just $54.99, but you must purchase PPV through espnplus.com/ppv or espn.com to receive discount. If you don’t have ESPN+ quite yet, you can get the fight + a year of ESPN+ for just $99.98, which is less than the cost of the ESPN+ annual plan (starting August 23rd).

“Our family is pumped to be able to team up with Peyton and his team at Omaha Productions to bring some fun and laughs into The Octagon,” said the Gronkowski family. “Get ready for some action-packed fun as we hang out as a family, share stories, and test out our UFC skills.”

UFC 278 Fight Card

card subject to change

Main Card

Position on Card Fighters Division Main Kamaru Usman (C) vs. Leon Edwards UFC Welterweight Championship Undercard Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold Middleweight Fight Undercard José vs. Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight Fight Undercard Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov Heavyweight Fight Undercard Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker Light Heavyweight Fight

Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division Feature Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon Lightweight Fight Undercard Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova Women’s Bantamweight Fight Undercard Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana Featherweight Fight Undercard Miranda Maverick vs. Shanna Young Women’s Flyweight Fight

Early Prelims

Position on Card Fighters Division Feature AJ Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa Welterweight Fight Undercard Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo Flyweight Fight Undercard Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin Bantamweight Fight Undercard Daniel Da Silva vs. Victor Altamirano Flyweight Fight

Why You Need ESPN+ if You’re a UFC Fan

Since the UFC partnered with ESPN+, the worldwide leader in sports’ streamer has become a must-have service for all MMA fans. Not only are the promotion’s major events available via ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, but the platform also is the home of “Dana White’s Contender Series,” “The Ultimate Fighter,” “UFC Live,” “UFC Embedded,” “DC & RC,” and tons of other original UFC-focused content.

The service also has an extensive archive including UFC’s earliest events dating back to UFC 1, highlights from recent cards, a library of title fights, past PPVs, and more — all of which can be watched on-demand on ESPN+.

Also, on Saturday, for the first time ever, ESPN+ will air an alternate broadcast for a UFC event as Rob Gronkowski and his wild and crazy family will call and comment on all of the UFC 278 action. Inspired by the success of the “Monday Night Football”-tangential “ManningCasts,” ESPN has been rolling out alternate broadcasts for a wide variety of sports throughout the year, and UFC is the latest to get the honor; and who better than Gronk to lead it off?

Whether it’s for the biggest events in the sport, the best behind-the-scenes content, or can’t-miss original programming, ESPN+ has become the go-to outlet for all things Ultimate Fighting. The streamer is an invaluable service for UFC fans all year round, but especially on Saturday for UFC 278.