How to Watch ‘grown-ish’ Season 4 Midseason Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

The fourth season of “grown-ish” is returning with a new episode on Freeform on Thursday, January 27 at 10 PM and it will be available on Hulu on January 28. After a fight with Luca, Aaron makes things awkward for the group as Senior year at Cal U is in full swing. From celebrations to unexpected hookups, wild nights, and conflicts, the countdown to graduation has begun. You can watch the midseason premiere of Season 4 with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or the next day with a 30-Day Free Trial to Hulu.

How to Watch ‘grown-ish’

About ‘grown-ish’

“Grown-ish” is a spinoff of the hit comedy “black-ish” and features Zoey, the eldest daughter of the Johnson family, off to college to begin her journey to adulthood. After leaving the nest, she quickly discovers that not everything can go her way.

When we last saw the crew of “grown-ish,” Aaron felt threatened when he saw Luca and Zoey laughing together at a party. When she tells Aaron that Luca offered her a job, he didn’t take it well. So, as any rational person would do, he punched him in the face. With Kiki sneaking around with Doug and Zoey chasing after Aaron, the second part of Season 4 will be an interesting ride.

The series stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat, and Diggy Simmons.

How to Stream ‘grown-ish’ Season 4B Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “grown-ish” on Freeform using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Hulu?

Hulu is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.