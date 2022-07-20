How to Watch ‘grown-ish’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

After “black-ish” wrapped up in April, its spin-off, “grown-ish” is back for its fifth season. The Johnson family’s drama-comedy series returns to Freeform for a new story featuring a few unfamiliar faces. You can watch the “grown-ish” Season 5 premiere on Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘grown-ish’ Season 5

When: Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 20 at 10 p.m. ET TV: Freeform

Freeform Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream the show with a subscription to Hulu or Disney+.

About ‘grown-ish’

“grown-ish” Season 4 wrapped up with Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her friends graduating from the California University of Liberal Arts. Season 5 begins with an all-new storyline and many fresh faces as Zoey’s brother, Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarks on his own journey at Cal U. The NSFW trailer teases an awkward encounter between Zoey and Junior as she catches her brother in the bathroom with Kiela (Daniella Perkins).

With the focus shifting to Junior’s college experience, Season 5 will primarily feature his friends and classmates. However, “grown-ish” fans will be happy to hear that we haven’t seen the last of Zoey and her friends, despite her graduation last season. In the preview, Nomi (Emily Arlook), Ana (Francia Raisa), and Vivek (Jordan Buhat) all make appearances.

New additions to the cast include Tara Raani, Justine Skye, Amelie Zilber, Ceyair Wright, Matthew Sato, and Slick Woods.

If you would like to catch up on Seasons 1-4 before the Season 5 premiere, you can watch them with a Hulu or Disney+ subscription.

How to Stream ‘grown-ish’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “grown-ish” Season 5 on Freeform using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

