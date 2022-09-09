How to Watch ‘Gutsy’ Series Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are the focus of a new Apple TV+ Original docuseries, “Gutsy,” which is based on their New York Times bestselling book, “The Book of Gutsy Women.” The series follows the mother and daughter as they speak to gutsy women and celebrate them. The inspiring new docuseries premieres on Friday, Sept. 9 and you can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+.

How to Stream ‘Gutsy’

About ‘Gutsy’

In “Gutsy,” Hillary and Chelsea Clinton set out on a mission to meet up with the bravest women across the country and to listen to their stories. Along the journey, they speak with many artists, activists, community leaders, and heroes. The women share intriguing details about themselves and their accomplishments, revealing what it means to be gutsy. These women have lived courageous and resilient lives, making a difference in their communities and worldwide, too.

Gutsy September 8, 2022 Take an unforgettable journey with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton as they go on adventures with some of the world’s boldest and bravest women—from household names to unsung heroes—who make us laugh and inspire us to be more gutsy.

The docuseries also shines a light on many timely topics. It draws attention to Hillary and Chelsea’s mother-daughter bond and reveals how they handle important issues with their generational differences in mind.

Throughout the docuseries’ eight episodes, the Clintons will chat with Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson, Glennon Doyle, Mariska Hargitay, Amber Ruffin, and Gloria Steinem. Symone (aka Reggie Gavin), Abby Wambach, Natalie Wynn (aka ContraPoints), and many other gutsy women make appearances as well.

Can You Stream ‘Gutsy’ for Free?

You can stream “Gutsy” with a seven-day free trial to Apple TV+. After the trial period ends, a monthly Apple TV+ subscription costs $4.99. If you have already used a free trial, you will have to subscribe to watch “Gutsy” and other Apple Original series.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Gutsy’ on Apple TV+?

Apple TV+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

7-Day Trial apple.com Apple TV+ Apple TV+ is a subscription video streaming service for $4.99 a month that includes high-quality originals shows and movies including Best Picture winner “CODA,” popular sitcom “Ted Lasso,” and dramas like “The Morning Show” and “For All Mankind.” Apple TV+ is also home to MLB baseball games on Friday nights. … They have titles coming from Oprah, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Jason Momoa, J.J. Abrams, M. Night Shyamalan, Jennifer Garner, and Octavia Spencer. If you purchase an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV, you can get a free year of Apple TV+. 7-Day Trial $4.99 / month apple.com