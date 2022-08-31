How to Watch ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

This week, chef, restaurateur, and the mayor of Flavortown Guy Fieri kicks off a fun new game show on the Food Network, “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.” Chef Antonia Lofaso helps host the various competitions that will see chefs and celebrities make the trip to the Flavortown Lounge to compete in a series of games with a culinary twist. The first episode premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ Series Premiere

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” episodes are also available to stream on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’

“Guy’s Ultimate Game Show” features a series of games, from party games to word puzzles all focused on food. For example, one game, “Cooktionary” is a twist on “Pictionary” and Guy and Atonia draw food items for the celebrities to guess. Each week features three celebrity teams competing in five rounds of games. The winning team receives prizes for a charity of their choice.

About the show, Guy said, “If you put a game show, late night talk show and a food competition show in a blender, you get ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.’ It’s the best dinner party you’ve ever been to — filled with food, booze, off-the-hook games and the funkiest live soundtrack around.”

The contestants include:

Nyesha Arrington

Lauren Ash

Maneet Chauhan

Ben Feldman

Vivica A. Fox

Kevin Frazier

Ron Funches

Billy Gardell

Jay Glazer

Matt Iseman

Penn Jillette and Teller

Troy Johnson

Carson Kressley

Natasha Leggero

Tara Lipinski

Cheech Marin

Ross Matthews

Aaron May

Maria Menounos

Brett Michaels

Alyssa Milano

Bobby Moynihan

Francia Raisa

Kevin Smith

Charissa Thompson

Jet Tila

Nischelle Turner

DJ tWitch

Michael Voltaggi

Johnny Weir

Kym Whitley

Carnie Wilson

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream new episodes of “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night.” If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Guy’s Ultimate Game Night’ Series Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Guy’s Ultimate Game Night” series premiere on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.