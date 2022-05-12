 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

The hit HBO Max show “Hacks” returns for its sophomore season beginning Thursday, May 12. The debut season earned an Emmy nomination for Hannah Einbinder, who plays put-upon writer Ava and an Emmy win for Jean Smart as the legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance. Viewers can follow this odd couple as they go through their next chapter with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Thursday, May 12
Where: HBO Max
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, there’s no free HBO Max trial, but by signing up you’ll get to enjoy “Hacks,” as well as an expansive library of other shows and movies available on the service.

How to Get HBO Max

Click here to sign-up
Click “Sign Up Now”
Select “Prepay & Save”
Create Your Account
Add Your Payment Information
Click “Start Subscription”

About ‘Hacks’

Hacks debuted on HBO Max last spring and was quickly noted for its acerbic wit interwoven with more dramatic beats. The show explores the dynamic between a frustrated millennial (Einbinder) and her well-established mentor (Smart) as they try to navigate not only their own careers but each other as well.

Season 2 follows the pair as they travel the country workshopping Deborah’s upcoming show, and if the trailer is any indication, it seems there will be plenty of entertaining bumps along the way.

Watch the Season 2 Trailer for 'Hacks':

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.