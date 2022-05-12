How to Watch ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile
The hit HBO Max show “Hacks” returns for its sophomore season beginning Thursday, May 12. The debut season earned an Emmy nomination for Hannah Einbinder, who plays put-upon writer Ava and an Emmy win for Jean Smart as the legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance. Viewers can follow this odd couple as they go through their next chapter with a Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch the ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Premiere
When: Thursday, May 12
Where: HBO Max
Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?
Unfortunately, there’s no free HBO Max trial, but by signing up you’ll get to enjoy “Hacks,” as well as an expansive library of other shows and movies available on the service.
How to Get HBO Max
Click here to sign-up
Click “Sign Up Now”
Select “Prepay & Save”
Create Your Account
Add Your Payment Information
Click “Start Subscription”
About ‘Hacks’
Hacks debuted on HBO Max last spring and was quickly noted for its acerbic wit interwoven with more dramatic beats. The show explores the dynamic between a frustrated millennial (Einbinder) and her well-established mentor (Smart) as they try to navigate not only their own careers but each other as well.
Season 2 follows the pair as they travel the country workshopping Deborah’s upcoming show, and if the trailer is any indication, it seems there will be plenty of entertaining bumps along the way.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”