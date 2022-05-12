How to Watch ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

The hit HBO Max show “Hacks” returns for its sophomore season beginning Thursday, May 12. The debut season earned an Emmy nomination for Hannah Einbinder, who plays put-upon writer Ava and an Emmy win for Jean Smart as the legendary Las Vegas comic Deborah Vance. Viewers can follow this odd couple as they go through their next chapter with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch the ‘Hacks’ Season 2 Premiere

When: Thursday, May 12

Where: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, there’s no free HBO Max trial, but by signing up you’ll get to enjoy “Hacks,” as well as an expansive library of other shows and movies available on the service.

About ‘Hacks’

Hacks debuted on HBO Max last spring and was quickly noted for its acerbic wit interwoven with more dramatic beats. The show explores the dynamic between a frustrated millennial (Einbinder) and her well-established mentor (Smart) as they try to navigate not only their own careers but each other as well.

Season 2 follows the pair as they travel the country workshopping Deborah’s upcoming show, and if the trailer is any indication, it seems there will be plenty of entertaining bumps along the way.