How to Watch: Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July for Free Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

It's the most wonderful time of the year! No, it's not technically the holiday season just yet, but it is time for the Hallmark Channel's annual Christmas in July extravaganza. In addition to three new holiday films, the feel-good, romance channel will be running some of the most popular titles from its expansive holiday library throughout the entire month of July.

How to Watch Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July Movies

When: Beginning on Friday, July 1 and running all month. New movies on July 9, July 16, and July 23 at 8 p.m. ET.

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream all of Hallmark Channel’s new and legacy titles on Hallmark Movies Now.

About Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July Movie Marathon

As it does every year, beginning on July 1, Hallmark has turned its attention to the holidays with a celebration of its signature Christmas romance movies. So, for the next month, instead of big-city real estate executives having to go back to their quaint, picturesque hometowns in an effort to turn the tiny village into a high-priced resort, only to run into their high school sweethearts that they left behind in their pursuit of business dreams but ends up reminding them of the charms of smalltown living while they fall back in love leading to the real estate exec deciding to leave their high-paying job in order to take over the family general store, you will get big-city real estate executives having to go back to their quaint, picturesque hometowns in an effort to turn the tiny village into a high-priced resort, only to run into their high school sweethearts that they left behind in their pursuit of business dreams but ends up reminding them of the charms of smalltown living while they fall back in love leading to the real estate exec deciding to leave their high-paying job in order to take over the family general store during the holidays.

While that plot description might not be exactly right, you get the picture.

The first of three original movies will be “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” which stars Kayla Wallace as a successful journalist who has returned home several years after her mother’s death to help her grandfather with his Christmas store. There, she meets a military member, played by Kevin McGarry, who has just come home to spend the holidays with his family. The movie will debut on July 9 at. 8p.m. ET.

A week later, Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman star in “Campfire Christmas.” In the movie, romance rekindles for a woman and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family’s summer camp. “Campfire Christmas” premieres on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The third and final original film of the month is “Christmas in Toyland,” starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch. In the movie, a toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas in order to help keep the in-store experience alive.

In addition to the three new films, the Hallmark Channel will be airing a fan-favorite Christmas movie marathon all month, so there is no excuse not to be in the holiday spirit this July.

