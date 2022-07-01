 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Hallmark Channel Hallmark Movies Now

How to Watch: Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July for Free Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Matt Tamanini

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, it’s not technically the holiday season just yet, but it is time for the Hallmark Channel’s annual Christmas in July extravaganza. In addition to three new holiday films, the feel-good, romance channel will be running some of the most popular titles from its expansive holiday library throughout the entire month of July. You can watch all of the Christmas comfort films with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July Movies

You can also stream all of Hallmark Channel’s new and legacy titles on Hallmark Movies Now.

About Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July Movie Marathon

As it does every year, beginning on July 1, Hallmark has turned its attention to the holidays with a celebration of its signature Christmas romance movies. So, for the next month, instead of big-city real estate executives having to go back to their quaint, picturesque hometowns in an effort to turn the tiny village into a high-priced resort, only to run into their high school sweethearts that they left behind in their pursuit of business dreams but ends up reminding them of the charms of smalltown living while they fall back in love leading to the real estate exec deciding to leave their high-paying job in order to take over the family general store, you will get big-city real estate executives having to go back to their quaint, picturesque hometowns in an effort to turn the tiny village into a high-priced resort, only to run into their high school sweethearts that they left behind in their pursuit of business dreams but ends up reminding them of the charms of smalltown living while they fall back in love leading to the real estate exec deciding to leave their high-paying job in order to take over the family general store during the holidays.

While that plot description might not be exactly right, you get the picture.

The first of three original movies will be “My Grown-Up Christmas List,” which stars Kayla Wallace as a successful journalist who has returned home several years after her mother’s death to help her grandfather with his Christmas store. There, she meets a military member, played by Kevin McGarry, who has just come home to spend the holidays with his family. The movie will debut on July 9 at. 8p.m. ET.

A week later, Tori Anderson, Corbin Bleu, and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman star in “Campfire Christmas.” In the movie, romance rekindles for a woman and her closest friends when her parents decide to host a holiday-themed reunion before selling their family’s summer camp. “Campfire Christmas” premieres on July 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

The third and final original film of the month is “Christmas in Toyland,” starring Vanessa Lengies and Jesse Hutch. In the movie, a toy store data analyst attempts to save hundreds of jobs right before Christmas in order to help keep the in-store experience alive.

In addition to the three new films, the Hallmark Channel will be airing a fan-favorite Christmas movie marathon all month, so there is no excuse not to be in the holiday spirit this July. You can watch all of the heart-warming films with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or on Hallmark Movies Now.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Hallmark Channel-^
$6		^
$6

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $6 Lifestyle Extra
Includes: Hallmark Channel

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Hallmark Channel + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a preview of Hallmark Channel's Christmas in July:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.