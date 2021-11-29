How to Watch Hallmark Christmas Movies Without Cable (2021)

If you’d like to enjoy Hallmark’s incredible library of Christmas movies without a cable subscription, it’s never been easier. We’ll walk you through each way to cut the cord and enjoy these family-friendly modern classics.

Try a Live Streaming Service

If you’d like to watch Hallmark Channel and get access to the on demand library, the simplest way is to sign up for a live streaming service. These services can completely replace your traditional cable lineup, providing TV channels over the internet on your TV, phone, tablet, or computer. (Need help understanding this? See The Streamable's Cord-Cutting 101.)

Philo is one of your least expensive options to watch. You’ll get 18 of the top 35 cable channels, including Paramount Network, so you could watch TV shows like the smash hit, “Yellowstone.”

You can get a free seven-day trial of Philo and, for a limited time, get your first month for just $5.

If you’d like different live TV streaming options, Hallmark Channel is available on fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV. Hallmark Channel is not available on Hulu.

Sling TV is an interesting option because you can flex your channel lineup depending on your needs. Hallmark Channel is available as a $6 add-on with either of Sling’s $35/month packages.

For an even less expensive option, you can try Frndly TV for $5.99 a month, though its channel lineup is extremely limited and the lowest price doesn’t include high definition or DVR.

Hallmark Movies Now is a cable-free subscription service that offers thousands of hours of Hallmark’s signature feel-good programming in the form of movies and ongoing series. Nearly all media found on the service is exclusive to the Hallmark brand, created either specifically for Hallmark Movies Now, or pulled from another source of Hallmark such as Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies and & Mysteries, or Hallmark Drama. The service is straightforward, offering complete ad-free access to all content with the choice of either a monthly or a yearly subscription.

The Monthly Plan for Hallmark Movies Now runs $5.99/month, or you can save money with the Annual Plan: $59.99/year.

Watch on the Web

If you subscribe to any service that provides Hallmark Channel, you can watch some of their films if you visit WatchHallmarkTV.com. You’ll have to sign in with an existing service provider.

Use Your Library Card

Your local public library may have some of these Christmas titles on DVD. If your library uses Hoopla or Kanopy, you may also be able to stream some Hallmark Christmas favorites for free. As of this writing, Hoopla offers 10 Hallmark titles, including “A Christmas Detour,” “A Homecoming for the Holidays,” “Crown for Christmas,” and “Broadcasting Christmas.”