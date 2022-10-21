How to Watch Hallmark’s 2022 “Countdown to Christmas” Movies for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

With the holiday season fast approaching, you may be wondering when the Hallmark Channel will start showing its yearly slate of original Christmas and holiday movies. Well, Hallmark has some early presents for viewers in the form of its annual “Countdown to Christmas” event! Starting Friday, Oct. 21, the Hallmark Channel will be serving up more than 30 original holiday films, with new releases every weekend until Christmas. Check below for a full schedule and stream all of the holiday content your heart desires with a 50% OFF a Subscription to Sling TV.

About ‘Countdown to Christmas’

“Countdown to Christmas” is Hallmark’s annual slate of original holiday movies. It features at least two new holiday films every weekend starting Friday, Oct. 21. Check out the complete schedule of all the Christmas and holiday movies coming to Hallmark from now until Christmas!

Friday, Oct. 21: “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

Saturday, Oct. 22: ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha

Sunday, Oct. 23: “A Kismet Christmas” starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner

Friday, Oct. 28: “A Cozy Christmas Inn” starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell

Saturday, Oct. 29: ‘Jolly Good Christmas’ starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp

Sunday, Oct. 30: “Ghosts of Christmas Always” starring Kim Matula and Ian Harding

Friday, Nov. 4: ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and Marlo Thomas

Saturday, Nov. 5: ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton

Sunday, Nov. 6: “All Saints Chrismas” starring Ledisi and Roger Cross

Friday, Nov. 11: ‘In Merry Measure’ starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, and Jennifer Robertson

Saturday, Nov. 12: “The Royal Nanny” starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and Greta Scacchi

Sunday, Nov. 13” ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ starring Kara Wang and Osric Chau

Friday, Nov 18: “Inventing the Christmas Prince” starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.

Saturday, Nov 19: “Three Wise Men and a Baby” starring Paul Campbell and Margaret Colin

Sunday, Nov 20: ‘When I Think of Christmas’ starring Shenae Grimes-Beech and Niall Matter

Thursday, Nov. 24: ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ starring Jaicy Elliot and Bruce Campbell

Friday, Nov. 25: ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo

Friday, Nov. 25: “#Xmas” starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty

Saturday, Nov. 26: ‘A Tale of Two Christmases’ starring Kat Barrell and Chandler Massey

Saturday, Nov 26: “Haul Out the Holly” starring Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown

Sunday, Nov. 27: ‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster

Sunday, Nov. 27: ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ starring Gina Claire Mason, Derek Klena, and featuring the Radio City Rockettes

Friday, Dec. 2: ‘A Big Fat Family Christmas’ starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, and Tia Carrere

Saturday, Dec. 3: “A Fabled Holiday” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey

Sunday, Dec. 4: “Undercover Holiday” starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar

Friday, Dec. 9: “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell

Saturday, Dec. 10: ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan

Sunday, Dec. 11: “The Holiday Sitter” starring Jonathan Bennet, George Krissa, and Chelsea Hobbs

Friday, Dec. 16: ‘Holiday Heritage’ starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete

Saturday, Dec. 17: “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz

Sunday, Dec. 18: “Hanukkah on Rye” starring Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Countdown to Christmas” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

