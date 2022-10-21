How to Watch Hallmark’s 2022 “Countdown to Christmas” Movies for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
With the holiday season fast approaching, you may be wondering when the Hallmark Channel will start showing its yearly slate of original Christmas and holiday movies. Well, Hallmark has some early presents for viewers in the form of its annual "Countdown to Christmas" event! Starting Friday, Oct. 21, the Hallmark Channel will be serving up more than 30 original holiday films, with new releases every weekend until Christmas.
How to Watch ‘Countdown to Christmas’
- When: Starts Friday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET
- TV: Hallmark Channel
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Sling TV.
About ‘Countdown to Christmas’
“Countdown to Christmas” is Hallmark’s annual slate of original holiday movies. It features at least two new holiday films every weekend starting Friday, Oct. 21. Check out the complete schedule of all the Christmas and holiday movies coming to Hallmark from now until Christmas!
Hallmark Channel ‘Countdown to Christmas’ Original Movie Schedule:
Friday, Oct. 21: “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier
Saturday, Oct. 22: ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha
Sunday, Oct. 23: “A Kismet Christmas” starring Sarah Ramos, Carlo Marks, and Marilu Henner
Friday, Oct. 28: “A Cozy Christmas Inn” starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell
Saturday, Oct. 29: ‘Jolly Good Christmas’ starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp
Sunday, Oct. 30: “Ghosts of Christmas Always” starring Kim Matula and Ian Harding
Friday, Nov. 4: ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and Marlo Thomas
Saturday, Nov. 5: ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton
Sunday, Nov. 6: “All Saints Chrismas” starring Ledisi and Roger Cross
Friday, Nov. 11: ‘In Merry Measure’ starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, and Jennifer Robertson
Saturday, Nov. 12: “The Royal Nanny” starring Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte, and Greta Scacchi
Sunday, Nov. 13” ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ starring Kara Wang and Osric Chau
Friday, Nov 18: “Inventing the Christmas Prince” starring Tamera Mowry-Housley and Ronnie Rowe Jr.
Saturday, Nov 19: “Three Wise Men and a Baby” starring Paul Campbell and Margaret Colin
Sunday, Nov 20: ‘When I Think of Christmas’ starring Shenae Grimes-Beech and Niall Matter
Thursday, Nov. 24: ‘My Southern Family Christmas’ starring Jaicy Elliot and Bruce Campbell
Friday, Nov. 25: ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo
Friday, Nov. 25: “#Xmas” starring Clare Bowen and Brant Daugherty
Saturday, Nov. 26: ‘A Tale of Two Christmases’ starring Kat Barrell and Chandler Massey
Saturday, Nov 26: “Haul Out the Holly” starring Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown
Sunday, Nov. 27: ‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster
Sunday, Nov. 27: ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ starring Gina Claire Mason, Derek Klena, and featuring the Radio City Rockettes
Friday, Dec. 2: ‘A Big Fat Family Christmas’ starring Shannon Chan-Kent, Shannon Kook, and Tia Carrere
Saturday, Dec. 3: “A Fabled Holiday” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey
Sunday, Dec. 4: “Undercover Holiday” starring Noemi Gonzalez and Stephen Huszar
Friday, Dec. 9: “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell
Saturday, Dec. 10: ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan
Sunday, Dec. 11: “The Holiday Sitter” starring Jonathan Bennet, George Krissa, and Chelsea Hobbs
Friday, Dec. 16: ‘Holiday Heritage’ starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete
Saturday, Dec. 17: “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” starring Torrey DeVitto and Zane Holtz
Sunday, Dec. 18: “Hanukkah on Rye” starring Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas
How to Stream ‘Countdown to Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Countdown to Christmas” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV.
