How to Watch Hallmark’s Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon Online Without Cable

Hallmark is celebrating the Fourth of July weekend with a Rom-Com-a-Thon. Whether you’re vegging out on the couch all weekend or just taking a break between cookouts and fireworks shows, you can tune in to some of your favorite romance flicks.

The Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon begins Friday, July 2 at 4 PM and runs until Sunday, July 4 at 9 PM. You can enjoy all your favorite Hallmark romance movies with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch Hallmark’s Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon Without Cable

When: Friday, July 2 through Sunday, July 4

TV: Hallmark Channel

Streaming: You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

Friday, July 2

4 PM: ‘Season For Love’

Season for Love August 25, 2018 When a talented chef returns to her Texas hometown, she winds up entering the town’s famous BBQ cook off and gets more than she bargained for when the surprise judge turns out to be her high school love.

6 PM: ‘Right In Front Of Me’

Right in Front of Me April 17, 2021 Carly gets a second chance at romance with her college crush but isn’t sure how to impress him until her new friend Nick starts giving her advice. Soon she learns who the right man for her really is.

8 PM: ‘Cross Country Christmas’

Cross Country Christmas December 20, 2020 Former classmates Lina and Max are traveling home for the holidays, until a storm hits and they have to work together to make it home in time, no matter the mode of transportation.

Saturday, July 3

9 AM: ‘Valentine in the Vineyard

Valentine in the Vineyard February 2, 2019 As partners in life and professional winemaking, Frankie Baldwin and Nate DeLuca have different personality types and styles. They’ve just gotten engaged when Frankie’s cousin Lexi and Nate’s brother Marco spring the news that they are getting married – and on Valentine’s Day. Agreeing to keep their plans a secret, Frankie and Nate offer to host Lexi and Marco’s big day.

11 AM: ‘My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5’

My Boyfriend’s Back: Wedding March 5 June 8, 2019 While planning her first wedding, Annalise is shocked to discover the best man is her ex-boyfriend. Meanwhile, inn owners Olivia and Mick both have secret plans in the works.

1 PM: ‘Sand Dollar Cove’

Sand Dollar Cove June 26, 2021 Real estate development project manager Elli is sent by her company to the quaint, seaside Connecticut town of Sand Dollar Cove to acquire the beachfront property they’ve chosen as the site of their new resort. Brody, the charming local who holds the deed, wants to make sure the town’s beloved pier — where many memories have been made over the years — remains intact. Elli and Brody spend time together while she tries to figure out a way to make the deal work and the undeniable connection between them grows.

3 PM: ‘Sweet Autumn’

Sweet Autumn October 17, 2020 Maggie, a successful entrepreneur, returns home for a will reading and discovers she’s inherited half of her aunt’s famed maple candy business. What she doesn’t understand is why Aunt Dee’s maple supplier, Dex, inherited the other half. Her return also coincides with the town’s Sweet Autumn Fest, and through a series of letters Aunt Dee left, Maggie and Dex search for the reason behind her aunt’s final wishes. As she and Dex grow closer, Maggie must decide if the life she built is the one she wants.

5 PM: ‘Her Pen Pal’

Her Pen Pal June 19, 2021 Event planner Victoria can’t wait to attend –- and plan –- her best friend’s wedding in Paris. But when she finds out her ex is bringing a date, Victoria reconnects with her French childhood pen pal.

7 PM: ‘Falling For Vermont’

Falling for Vermont September 23, 2017 Bestselling author Angela Young needs to get away from the media circus surrounding her book, but her boyfriend/manager Brad is too busy making deals to listen. Determined to take a break, Angela pulls a disappearing act and drives off to see the fall foliage.

9 PM: ‘It Was Always You’

It Was Always You February 27, 2021 Elizabeth’s engagement plans are thrown into disarray when her fiancée’s free-spirited brother David returns home. David’s unexpected influence prompts Elizabeth to question her life decisions.

11 PM: ‘Love, Take Two’

Love, Take Two June 15, 2019 Lily produces a wedding reality show, but her success driven world is flipped when her ex, Scott, is cast as groom-to-be. Lily must revisit her past if she’s to find her own happily ever after.

Sunday, July 4

9 AM: ‘Cooking With Love’

Cooking with Love February 11, 2018 Optimistic and cheerful TV producer, Kelly, doesn’t have time for love. Bad boy celebrity chef, Stephen, doesn’t have time for anything besides cooking. Fun with a side of love ensues as Kelly and Stephen are paired on a children’s cooking show.

11 AM: ‘Love On The Menu’

Love on the Menu February 23, 2019 When chef Hank makes a deal with frozen food executive Maggie to save his restaurant, their unexpected attraction complicates matters, leaving Maggie conflicted: Does she choose her allegiance to her cut-throat boss or does she partner - both in work and in love - with Hank?

1 PM: ‘Mix Up In The Mediterranean’

Mix Up in the Mediterranean February 20, 2021 A small-town cook impersonates his big city chef twin to compete in a culinary contest and falls for the woman in charge of the event, who thinks he is the brother who is married.

3 PM: ‘The Secret Ingredient’

The Secret Ingredient February 15, 2020 Small-town baker, Kelly, gets a big surprise when she is invited to compete on a Valentine’s Day baking show in New York City - and an even bigger surprise when she runs into her ex-fiance.

5 PM: ‘You’re Bacon Me Crazy’

You’re Bacon Me Crazy April 4, 2020 Cleo Morelli, an aspiring Portland chef, tries to win a food truck competition while the competition tries to win her heart.

7 PM: ‘A Taste Of Summer’

A Taste of Summer August 10, 2019 Gabby Ferrar moves to the town of Bright Shore, Massachusetts to open a restaurant after a stint as a sous chef in New York. Upon arrival, she encounters Caleb Delaney, a single father who runs his own restaurant and coaches the girls’ softball team. Both restaurants will compete in the Taste of Summer Food Festival hosted in Bright Shore. During the course of the summer, Gabby finds joy in running her own restaurant as she rediscovers her passion and gets to know Caleb.

9 PM: ‘Love, Romance & Chocolate’

Love, Romance & Chocolate February 16, 2019 Emma and chocolatier Luc compete for Belgium’s Royal Chocolatier. The beauty and romance of Bruges inspire unique chocolate combinations, but will their entry win without them losing their hearts?

How to Stream Hallmark’s Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. You can watch Hallmark’s Fourth of July Rom-Com-a-Thon on four of them: Philo, fuboTV, AT&T TV, and Sling TV.

