How to Watch Hallmark’s ‘Noel Next Door,’ ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ for Free Without Cable

The magic of the Christmas season is starting in October this year. It might still be Spooky Season for most people, but the Hallmark Channel doesn’t think you should have to wait to deck the halls. Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” event kicks off this weekend with two original movies “Noel Next Door” and “We Wish You a Married Christmas.” You can watch these sweet, heartwarming films this weekend with a 50% OFF a Subscription to Sling TV.

How to Watch ‘Noel Next Door’ and ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

About ‘Noel Next Door’ and ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’

‘Countdown to Christmas’ is Hallmark’s way of bringing the magic of the holiday season right into its viewers’ homes. Each week, at least two soon-to-be holiday classics will debut on the channel. This week’s selections are:

Friday, Oct. 21: “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

In this film, a hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Saturday, Oct. 22: “We Wish You a Married Christmas” starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha

Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

How to Stream ‘Noel Next Door’ and ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch these instant Christmas classics using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services