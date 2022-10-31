How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Food Network has kept viewers entertained with plenty of spooky series leading up to Halloween. Now, “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 is coming to an end after a total of eight episodes. You won’t want to miss out on the final round of this creepy competition. The final episode airs on Halloween night, which is Monday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Finale

Get 50% OFF $35 / month sling.com Limited Time: Get 50% OFF Your First Month of Sling TV (JUST $17.50)

You can also stream every episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

Set at a haunted hotel, “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 kicked off in September with 12 talented bakers. After several tough rounds, judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young have eliminated many of the contestants. Now, those starting 12 have dwindled down to just four, including Jill Davis, Zac Mercer, Lauren Rogers, and Blayre Wright. Last week, viewers said goodbye to Kristi Descher.

After the final round, only one baker will take home the grand prize of $25,000. In this last competition, they will each have to give it their best shot in hopes of winning it all. Who’s going to blow the judges away with their spooky sweets this week? Tune in to find out.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Halloween Baking Championship” and many other titles. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 finale on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services