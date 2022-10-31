 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Finale on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Food Network has kept viewers entertained with plenty of spooky series leading up to Halloween. Now, “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 is coming to an end after a total of eight episodes. You won’t want to miss out on the final round of this creepy competition. The final episode airs on Halloween night, which is Monday, Oct. 31 at 9 p.m. ET with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Finale

You can also stream every episode of “Halloween Baking Championship” on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

Set at a haunted hotel, “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 kicked off in September with 12 talented bakers. After several tough rounds, judges Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young have eliminated many of the contestants. Now, those starting 12 have dwindled down to just four, including Jill Davis, Zac Mercer, Lauren Rogers, and Blayre Wright. Last week, viewers said goodbye to Kristi Descher.

After the final round, only one baker will take home the grand prize of $25,000. In this last competition, they will each have to give it their best shot in hopes of winning it all. Who’s going to blow the judges away with their spooky sweets this week? Tune in to find out.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Halloween Baking Championship” and many other titles. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Finale for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 finale on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Philo, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Food Network

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Food Network + 15 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Food Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Check Out Some of the Spooky Desserts From Past Seasons:

