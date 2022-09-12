 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
discovery+ Food Network Halloween Baking Championship

How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

Though Halloween isn’t here quite yet, it’s time to get in the spirit and Food Network has the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season. “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 premieres this week with all new challenges, bakers, and surprises. Don’t miss the first batch of Halloween treats on Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Premiere

New episodes of “Halloween Baking Championship” will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+. Season 8 features eight episodes.

About ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

In “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8, 12 bakers take on the challenge of creating delicious treats fit for the occasion. Throughout the duration of the competition, the challenges become more and more difficult. At the end of the season, one baker will be crowned the winner and will walk away with $25,000.

“Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 is hosted by John Henson and takes place at a haunted hotel. Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young are all ready to judge the tasty, Halloween-themed baked goods. Anyone whose desserts aren’t up to par must check out of the hotel after an elevator ride to the 13th floor.

This season’s bakers include:

  • Marcus Brackett
  • Jill Davis
  • AJ DeDiego
  • Kristi Descher
  • Justin Dominguez
  • Lola Forbes
  • Margarita Garcia
  • Alexey Ivanov
  • Zac Mercer
  • Lauren Rogers
  • Maricsa Trejo
  • Blayre Wright

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Halloween Baking Championship” and many other titles. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 premiere on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Food Network

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Food Network + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Food Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Throwback Clip of 'Halloween Baking Championship'

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.