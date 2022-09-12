How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Though Halloween isn’t here quite yet, it’s time to get in the spirit and Food Network has the perfect way to celebrate the spooky season. “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 premieres this week with all new challenges, bakers, and surprises. Don’t miss the first batch of Halloween treats on Monday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Premiere

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

New episodes of “Halloween Baking Championship” will also be available to stream on-demand on discovery+. Season 8 features eight episodes.

About ‘Halloween Baking Championship’

In “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8, 12 bakers take on the challenge of creating delicious treats fit for the occasion. Throughout the duration of the competition, the challenges become more and more difficult. At the end of the season, one baker will be crowned the winner and will walk away with $25,000.

“Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 is hosted by John Henson and takes place at a haunted hotel. Stephanie Boswell, Carla Hall, and Zac Young are all ready to judge the tasty, Halloween-themed baked goods. Anyone whose desserts aren’t up to par must check out of the hotel after an elevator ride to the 13th floor.

This season’s bakers include:

Marcus Brackett

Jill Davis

AJ DeDiego

Kristi Descher

Justin Dominguez

Lola Forbes

Margarita Garcia

Alexey Ivanov

Zac Mercer

Lauren Rogers

Maricsa Trejo

Blayre Wright

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Halloween Baking Championship” and many other titles. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

How to Stream the ‘Halloween Baking Championship’ Season 8 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Halloween Baking Championship” Season 8 premiere on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options