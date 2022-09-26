 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Food Network discovery+

How to Watch ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

To get viewers into the Halloween spirit, Food Network is airing several different baking shows all with a spine-chilling twist. Up next is “Halloween Cookie Challenge,” which is a new series for the network. Tune in to see all of the delectable fall-themed treats these talented bakers whip up. The fun festivities kick off on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

You can also stream “Halloween Cookie Challenge” on-demand on discovery+.

The format and rules of “Halloween Cookie Challenge” have not been revealed. However, ahead of the series premiere, Food Network announced the four cookie makers entering the competition. Each of the competitors has experience in the kitchen and is eager to put their creativity to use. They include:

  • Arlene Chua from N.Y.
  • Rebecca Duggar from La.
  • Kim Fink from Calif.
  • Joshua Juarez from Texas

The bakers’ fates are in the hands of judges Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila. At the end of the challenge, one of the skillful cookie makers will win $10,000.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream “Halloween Cookie Challenge” and the streaming service’s full library of other titles. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you can sign up for the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Halloween Cookie Challenge” series premiere on Food Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Food Network

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Food Network + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: Food Network + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Food Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.