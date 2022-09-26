How to Watch ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge’ Series Premiere For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

To get viewers into the Halloween spirit, Food Network is airing several different baking shows all with a spine-chilling twist. Up next is “Halloween Cookie Challenge,” which is a new series for the network. Tune in to see all of the delectable fall-themed treats these talented bakers whip up. The fun festivities kick off on Monday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. ET and you can watch it with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge’ Series Premiere

You can also stream “Halloween Cookie Challenge” on-demand on discovery+.

About ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge’

The format and rules of “Halloween Cookie Challenge” have not been revealed. However, ahead of the series premiere, Food Network announced the four cookie makers entering the competition. Each of the competitors has experience in the kitchen and is eager to put their creativity to use. They include:

Arlene Chua from N.Y.

Rebecca Duggar from La.

Kim Fink from Calif.

Joshua Juarez from Texas

The bakers’ fates are in the hands of judges Rosanna Pansino and Jet Tila. At the end of the challenge, one of the skillful cookie makers will win $10,000.

Finally able to announce my new @FoodNetwork show! It’s called ‘Halloween Cookie Challenge.’ Airs Monday, Sept. 26th at 10PM! I’m hosting & judging with my friend @jettila! You’ll also be able to watch episodes on @discoveryplus! Can’t wait for you to see all the talented bakers! pic.twitter.com/E8PV8oRw3c — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) September 3, 2022

