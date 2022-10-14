How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile
Can you hear the iconic piano theme in your head? The story of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) comes to an end when the demonic killer faces off with the final girl once and for all. Set four years after last year’s “Halloween Kills” the latest film in the latest installment in the “Halloween” horror franchise will premiere in theaters and on Peacock on Friday, Oct. 14 and you can watch it with a Subscription to Peacock, which is 60% off for a limited time.
How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’
- When: Friday, Oct. 14
- TV: Peacock
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Peacock.
About ‘Halloween Ends’
The three generations of Strode women thought their days of fear were over after taking matters into their own hands four years ago. But as strange events, unexplainable attacks, and local murders begin to surface, the Strodes realize that they must once against face their tormentor. They tried to move past their previous encounters, convincing themselves that they were safe. Unfortunately for them, Michael Myers has other plans. Is this the end for Myers, or the Strodes?
Halloween Ends
Four years after the events of Halloween in 2018, Laurie has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can’t control, once and for all.
Executive producer David Gordon Green has returned to finish out the most recent set of “Halloween” movies, he has worked on the trilogy since 2018, along with Curtis, who has been the leading actress. The film will debut in movie theaters the same day that it is available to stream on Peacock.
How to Stream ‘Halloween Ends’ Online on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
“Halloween Ends” will only premiere in theaters and on Peacock. It might eventually become available on other platforms, but if you want to stream it in the meantime, you’ll have to subscribe to one of the premium tier options offered by Peacock. Right now you can get 60% off an entire year of Peacock, which is about the same price as a movie ticket and popcorn.
You can watch Peacock on just about any device, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that gives access to up to 70,000 hours of content including original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.”
It will include news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also now includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.”
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania.
The service will also feature blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.Sign Up