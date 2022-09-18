How to Watch ‘Halloween Wars’ Season Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Ghostober” is back! The multi-platform, multi-network television event offers more than 55 hours worth of new and returning series and specials. The spooky festivities kick off this weekend, as a new season of “Halloween Wars” comes to the Food Network. The Halloween-themed cooking show features nine teams of contestants pitted against each other to produce the ultimate Halloween display, full of tasty treats and intricate decorations. The top team gets a trip to Paris, so the rewards are almost as sweet as the cakes and cookies they’ll be baking! You can stream “Halloween Wars” with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Halloween Wars’

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

You can also watch “Halloween Wars” on discovery+ beginning on Sept. 18.

About ‘Halloween Wars’

Hosted by Eddie Jackson and Zak Bagans, “Halloween Wars” is the ultimate Halloween baking showdown. Teams consisting of cake, sugar, and pumpkin artists come together to make sweet and spooky Halloween displays, beautifully decorated and baked to perfection.

Each episode of “Halloween Wars” has two rounds. The first is the “Small Scare,” where teams get 45 minutes to interpret the spooky theme into a dish. The winners of the first round get an extra assistant heading into the final round of the competition.

Round 2 is the “Spine Chiller,” in which teams get five hours to prepare a large-scale, edible sculpture based on a new spooky theme. The teams must also present a tasting element based on that theme. The second-round themes are usually related to the episode’s title.

This year’s judges are Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira. At stake is the title of Halloween Wars Champion and a trip to one of the most beautiful and haunted cities in the world – Paris, France. The series will air one episode per week, every Sunday until Oct. 30.

Can You Stream ‘Halloween Wars’ For Free?

There are several ways to enjoy “Halloween Wars” for free. discovery+ offers a seven-day free trial to its service, or it can be added on to a Prime Video subscription. The Prime Video add-on offers a 30-day free trial, and DIRECTV Stream also offers a five-day free trial if you’d like to watch “Halloween Wars” on the Food Network.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Halloween Wars’ on DIRECTV Stream?

DIRECTV Stream is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options