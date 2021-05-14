How to Watch ‘Halston’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Halston,” a docuseries featuring the life of fashion icon Roy Halston Frowick is now available on Netflix. Five episodes will be available to stream starting today. The episodes include “Becoming Halston,” “Versailles,” “The Sweet Smell of Success,” “The Party’s Over,” and “Critics.”

How to Watch ‘Halston’

When: Friday, May 14

Stream: Watch with a subscription to Netflix

The new Netflix limited series “Halston” follows the famed fashion designer as he creates his empire. It was originally ordered by Netflix in 2019 and was filmed primarily in New York City. Per the miniseries’ description, “It tracks Halston as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status, and fame, literally defining the era.”

It takes place in New York City in the ‘70s and ‘80s before his life spiraled out of control. Ewan McGregor plays Halston in the series. It’s based on the book “Simply Halston” by Steven Gaines and executive-produced by Ryan Murphy, who made “American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.” The mini-series about the iconic designer features Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, and Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti.

When McGregor was cast as Halston, he didn’t know who he was. At the time, he said, “I’d never heard of him. I didn’t know Halston at all.” So, he had to prepare for the role McGregor by chatting with Halston’s old friends. McGregor says, “It’s been really, really good fun.” He even went backstage at Naeem Khan’s fashion show. He continues, “I wanted to observe Naeem. I’m playing the fashion designer Halston in a series, and Naeem used to work with him…”