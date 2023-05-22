How to Watch ‘Happy Valley’ Final Season Finale for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

Sally Wainwright’s enthralling and highly praised drama “Happy Valley” is coming to an end. Its third and final season debuts Monday, May 22 on AMC+ , Acorn TV and BBC America . The series centers on Catherine Cawood, a police sergeant living in the United Kingdom. She’s just trying to keep her life together and raise a child that isn’t hers, but dangerous threats continue to keep her working tirelessly for their safety. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of AMC+ .

About 'Happy Valley' Final Season Finale

In the epic and unmissable final season, Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire, “Julia,” “Last Tango in Halifax”) discovers the remains of a gangland murder victim, sparking a chain of events that unwittingly leads her straight back to murderer and rapist Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton, “McMafia,” “Little Women”).

Catherine’s grandson Ryan (Rhys Connah, “The Runaways”) is now sixteen and has ideas of his own about what kind of relationship he wants to have with Tommy, the man Catherine still refuses to acknowledge as his father. Still battling the seemingly never-ending problem of drugs in the valley and those who supply them, Catherine is on the cusp of retirement. Will she solve this final case?

The six-episode season also sees Siobhan Finneran (“Downton Abbey”) returning to her iconic role as Clare Cartwright, the devoted sister of Catherine.

Can you watch 'Happy Valley' Final Season Finale for free?

AMC+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch ‘Happy Valley’ Final Season Finale on AMC+.

What devices can you use to stream 'Happy Valley' Final Season Finale?

You can watch AMC+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Happy Valley' Final Season Finale Trailer