How to Watch ‘Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Get ready to go behind-the-scenes of an NFL franchise, right in the middle of the season. “Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals” will take an in-depth look into the Cardinals’ season, and give fans a view of the franchise that they have never seen before on HBO and HBO Max. HBO will take its cameras inside locker rooms, meeting rooms, and much more. You can’t see an NFL team from this level from the stadium, the only way to watch “Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals” is with a Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals’

About ‘Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals’

This in-season edition of “Hard Knocks” will join the Cardinals after the completion of their ninth regular season game (vs. Seattle) with new episodes airing each Wednesday with the exception of Dec. 7, after the team’s Week 13 bye. NFL Films cameras will be embedded with the franchise through the end of the regular season and potential (but unlikely) playoff run.

Despite having such stars as Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and others, it’s been a grueling season for the Arizona Cardinals. They currently sit at 3-6, having most recently lost their Week 9 tilt versus Seattle. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is taking a lot of flack for the Cardinals’ season so far, but what will fans see when they go behind the scenes? Watch “‘Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals” to find out!

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, HBO Max does not offer a free trial. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), you will save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on the Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

Sign-up For HBO Max Directly

If you have already used a free trial of HBO Max through Hulu, you will have to pay to watch “Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty.” Though it isn’t free, you could sign up for HBO Max to enjoy the streaming service’s other offerings.

How to Get HBO Max

  • Click here to sign-up
  • Click “Sign Up Now”
  • Select “Prepay & Save”
  • Create Your Account
  • Add Your Payment Information
  • Click “Start Subscription”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals’ on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Check out a Preview for 'Hard Knocks in Season: The Arizona Cardinals'

