How to Watch ‘Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys’ Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Hard Knocks is coming to Jerry World. The Dallas Cowboys are this year’s focus in the NFL’s critically-acclaimed Hard Knocks series. This marks the third time we’ll see the Cowboys on Hard Knocks, the most of any team. Watch the Cowboys go through training camp and all the ups and downs that come with it. You’ll be able to watch all the drama unfold on HBO.

How to Watch Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys premiere

When: Premieres Tuesday, August 10 at 10 PM ET

TV: HBO

Streaming: You can watch with Hulu Live TV

Unfortunately, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial. If you sign up through a third party, like Hulu.

HBO Max is available through Hulu's streaming service.

Can You Stream “Hard Knocks” in the HBO Max App?

You can stream the latest episode of Hard Knocks on HBO Max the same evening the episode is airing on HBO.

About Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys enter the 2021 NFL season looking to improve upon last year’s third-place finish in the NFC East. In the second year under head coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys look forward to having franchise quarterback Dak Prescott back under center to lead Dallas’ offense, which features the likes of running back Ezekiel Elliott, and wide receivers Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, and CeeDee Lamb. Defensively, new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leads an impressive group that features Demarcus Lawrence, Jaylon Smith, and first-round pick Micah Parsons. Will the Cowboys finally get over the hump and bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Texas? Or will they fall short again in soul-crushing fashion? (hopefully the latter. Go Birds.)

A 30-person NFL Films crew will be at the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, shooting more than 1,750 hours of footage over the course of the series. Camera and sound crews will have unencumbered access to players’ and coaches’ meeting rooms, training rooms, living quarters, and practice fields.

Despite the prevailing thought that camera crews cause distractions, ten of the last twelve teams featured on “Hard Knocks” have equaled or improved their win-loss record in the regular season. The Cleveland Browns launched the transformation of their organization on HBO and went from a winless 2017 season, up to a half-game (7-8-1) of a .500 campaign. The 2019 season saw the Raiders improve their record to 7-9 from the previous year’s 4-12 mark. Both Los Angeles’ teams, Rams and Chargers, improved their records in 2020 with two more wins from the previous year; with the Rams making the playoffs.

