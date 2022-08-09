How to Watch ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp’ with the Detroit Lions Live on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile, And More

The NFL’s popular “Hard Knocks” series returns to HBO and HBO Max for its 17th season, this time starring the Detroit Lions. Helmed by the tough, gruff Dan Campbell, the Lions look to improve on last year’s 3-13-1 record. Join the Lions at their facility for five weeks of ups, downs, heartbreaks, successes, and of course, cuts, throughout “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.” The series returns on Tuesday, Aug. 9 and you can watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.

About ‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions’

Camera crews will head to the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Mich. to capture all the action in August for “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions.” This season’s journey will chronicle head coach Dan Campbell entering his second season leading an intriguing mix of young emerging stars, established veterans, free agent additions, and highly regarded rookie hopefuls throughout training camp and the preseason. “Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions” will be narrated by Liev Schreiber, marking his 16th season with the show.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

