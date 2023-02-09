How to Watch ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special’ Online for Free
Valentine’s Day is drawing closer, and love is in the air! It’s spreading like wildfire in Gotham City, where Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are getting set to celebrate together for the first time in “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.” The special will stream Thursday, Feb. 9 on HBO Max, so you’ll have time to plan a twisted watch party with your loved one on V-Day! You can watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’
The most romantic day of the year has arrived, and the citizens of Gotham have some pretty big plans for how they want to celebrate. Even Gotham’s criminals deserve a little love, and they know exactly how to get it! Y’know, probably…
Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever. New love is hard, sometimes impossible to restrain, but don’t worry. If anyone knows the meaning of “subtlety,” it’s Harley Quinn.
Bane also has a date this Valentine’s Day, which is fairly impressive considering the big guy never shows his face. Unfortunately, his efforts to impress the unexpected romantic partner go horribly awry.
Meanwhile, poor Clayface has an awful encounter thanks to those ubiquitous online dating apps. Instead of going down a toxic route, however, he decides to engage in a little self-love.
Can you watch ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’ offline?
Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special and watch offline with your linked devices.
What devices can you use to stream ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’?
You can watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’ Trailer
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day SpecialFebruary 9, 2023
Harley and Ivy are celebrating their very first Valentine’s Day together. Also follows the rest of the ragtag crew and how they spend the gushiest, mushiest, most romantic day of the year.
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.7-Day Trial