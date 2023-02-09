How to Watch ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special’ Online for Free

Valentine’s Day is drawing closer, and love is in the air! It’s spreading like wildfire in Gotham City, where Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are getting set to celebrate together for the first time in “Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special.” The special will stream Thursday, Feb. 9 on HBO Max , so you’ll have time to plan a twisted watch party with your loved one on V-Day! You can watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’

The most romantic day of the year has arrived, and the citizens of Gotham have some pretty big plans for how they want to celebrate. Even Gotham’s criminals deserve a little love, and they know exactly how to get it! Y’know, probably…

Harley goes to obsessive lengths to ensure that her first Valentine’s Day with Ivy is the best ever. New love is hard, sometimes impossible to restrain, but don’t worry. If anyone knows the meaning of “subtlety,” it’s Harley Quinn.

Bane also has a date this Valentine’s Day, which is fairly impressive considering the big guy never shows his face. Unfortunately, his efforts to impress the unexpected romantic partner go horribly awry.

Meanwhile, poor Clayface has an awful encounter thanks to those ubiquitous online dating apps. Instead of going down a toxic route, however, he decides to engage in a little self-love.

Can you watch ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’ offline?

Like most of the HBO Max catalog, you can download Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’?

You can watch Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special on HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Once you're subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

‘Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special’ Trailer