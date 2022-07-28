How to Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Yes, HBO Max’s “Harley Quinn” is a cartoon, but no it is not safe for kids. Having not aired an episode since 2020, the show returns this week for its highly anticipated third season. Kaley Cuoco voices the beloved DC Comics antihero and Lake Bell provides the voice for Harley’s love Poison Ivy. The series finally returns on Thursday, July 28 and you can stream every episode with Subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Harley Quinn” Season 3

About “Harley Quinn” Season 3

In addition to Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, “Harley Quinn” also features the voice talents ofAlan Tudyk, Wanda Sykes, and Jim Rash, while Sam Richardson and Harvey Guillén are set to join the cast for Season 3. The 10-episode new season will debut three episodes on July 28, and one each week arriving through Sept. 15.

Harley Quinn November 29, 2019 Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City.

Cuoco confirmed in a recent interview that Harley and Ivy remain a couple in the new season. “They are living life, loving each other, fighting…,” said Cuoco, per TV Line. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Harley Quinn” on HBO Max?

HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.