How to Watch ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile
Yes, HBO Max’s “Harley Quinn” is a cartoon, but no it is not safe for kids. Having not aired an episode since 2020, the show returns this week for its highly anticipated third season. Kaley Cuoco voices the beloved DC Comics antihero and Lake Bell provides the voice for Harley’s love Poison Ivy. The series finally returns on Thursday, July 28 and you can stream every episode with Subscription to HBO Max.
How to Watch “Harley Quinn” Season 3
- When: Thursday, July 28
- TV: HBO Max
- Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max.
About “Harley Quinn” Season 3
In addition to Kaley Cuoco and Lake Bell, “Harley Quinn” also features the voice talents ofAlan Tudyk, Wanda Sykes, and Jim Rash, while Sam Richardson and Harvey Guillén are set to join the cast for Season 3. The 10-episode new season will debut three episodes on July 28, and one each week arriving through Sept. 15.
Harley Quinn
Harley Quinn has finally broken things off once and for all with the Joker and attempts to make it on her own as the criminal Queenpin of Gotham City.
Cuoco confirmed in a recent interview that Harley and Ivy remain a couple in the new season. “They are living life, loving each other, fighting…,” said Cuoco, per TV Line. “Their relationship is the main focal point of this season, and it’s hilarious and actually really, really sweet.”
What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Harley Quinn” on HBO Max?
HBO Max is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
-
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. It is The Streamable’s choice for Best Streaming Service of 2022.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $14.99. HBO Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like Succession, Mare of Easttown, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and more.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
They also will get Max Originals that aren’t available to HBO channel subscribers, like “The Flight Attendant” (Kaley Cuoco), “Love Life” (Anna Kendrick), as well as reboots to “Sex In The City” and “Gossip Girl.”