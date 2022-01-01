How to Watch ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The “Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” special will bring fans on a magical first-person journey through the beloved Harry Potter franchise. You can watch HBO’s special premiere with a subscription to HBO Max on Saturday, January 1.

How to Watch the ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ Premiere

When: Saturday, January 1

TV: HBO Max

Stream: Watch with a Subscription to HBO Max

Sign Up $9.99+ / month hbomax.com Get 16% OFF Your Next Year of HBO Max When Pre-Paid Annually

Does HBO Max Offer a Free Trial?

Since last December, HBO Max no longer offers a free trial of its streaming service. However, there is a way to save. If you sign-up for their annual plan, you can get HBO Max for just $12.50 a month (pre-paid annually), which means you’ll save 16%.

You can get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max via Hulu. You will need to sign-up on Hulu website and then authenticate by selecting Hulu as your TV Provider.

7-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

About ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’

Cast members, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson will reunite, together with other characters and filmmakers across all eight Harry Potter films. In celebration of the anniversary of the franchise’s first film, “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” this once in a lifetime event includes exclusive cast discussions, insights from the creative team, and comments from creator J.K. Rowling.

Additional Harry Potter film alumni joining include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates.

7-Day Free Trial $6.99+ / month hulu.com Get a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts January 1, 2022 An enchanting making-of story told through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations, inviting fans on a magical first-person journey through one of the most beloved film franchises of all time.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu and you want to watch “‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts,” we have good news. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers Click here to activate the offer

Click “Sign-Up Now”

Create Your Account

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max

Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device Existing Hulu Subscribers If you are an existing Hulu subscriber: Click your Profile

Click “Account”

Click “Manage Add-Ons”

Add HBO Max Free Trial