How to Watch ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The massive cultural phenomenon that is the Harry Potter franchise continues to flourish with the new four-week special game show, “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses.” It will officially begin on Sunday, November 28 at 8 PM on both TBS and Cartoon Network. You can stream for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ Premiere

About ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’

A group of Harry Potter fans is put to the test in this new special game show, hosted by Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren. This show celebrates the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and will take place over four weeks until December 19.

The contestants will compete against each other, representing the four famed houses of Hogwarts, Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin. Throughout the show, there will be hundreds of trivia questions as well as special guest surprises. The winner of the bracket-style tournament will take home the Tournament of Houses championship trophy and a grand prize package of special Harry Potter experiences.

And if you want to guess along, there will be a companion digital quiz event at WizardingWorld.com. There will be three online quizzes that escalate in difficulty and will be released one by one on November 26, December 3, and December 10. The winner will be announced on December 20, just in time for the holidays.

Since Harry Potter is a Warner Bros. property, the “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” will become available on HBO Max in early 2022. In the meantime, there are other live-streaming services that will offer the program.

How to Stream ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses‘ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses” on TBS and Cartoon Network using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.