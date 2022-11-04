How to Watch Harry Styles Film ‘My Policeman’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Set in Britain in the 1950s, “My Policeman” tells a fascinating forbidden love story at a time when social conventions were shifting. The film is based on the 2012 romance novel of the same name written by Bethan Roberts. It film, which stars Harry Styles, first premiered in select theaters and is now debuting on Prime Video on Friday, Nov. 4. You can stream the new film on-demand with a 30-Day Free Trial of Amazon Prime Video.

How to Watch ‘My Policeman’ Premiere

About ‘My Policeman’

“My Policeman” stars Emma Corrin as Marion (a teacher), David Dawson as Patrick Hazelwood (a museum curator), and Harry Styles as Tom Burgess (a policeman). Marion and Tom fall in love and get married. However, Tom later ends up in a same-sex affair with Patrick. At the time, homosexuality was illegal, which propels them into a very emotional and risky situation.

The film also jumps forward from the 1950s to the 1990s and catches back up with Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) when they are 40 years older. Together, they face the past and attempt to make amends before it’s too late.

Can You Stream ‘My Policeman’ Premiere For Free?

Amazon Prime Video offers a free 30-day trial for new customers. If you are not already a subscriber, you can use the free trial to stream “My Policeman.” If you are currently an Amazon Prime Video subscriber, you can watch it at no additional cost starting on Friday, Nov. 4.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘My Policeman’ on Prime Video?

“My Policeman” on Prime Video is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.