How to Watch the ‘Hart to Heart’ Premiere Online For Free On Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile

Jeremy Milliner

With his trademark lightning-quick wit and biting humor, you can bet that Kevin Hart’s new Peacock Original series Hart to Heart will be as unfiltered, unplanned, and unscripted as everything else the man has said. Looking to add ‘Talk Show Host’ to his resume, Hart will be taking a relaxed, no-stress approach to interviewing A-list celebrities. An insatiable curiosity prompting his questions, watch as the first episode premieres on Peacock on Thursday, August 5.

How to Watch the Hart to Heart Premiere Online

About Hart to Heart

‘Hart to Heart’ is a proud talk show without false pretenses and filters. Going for a casual, truthful, and candid conversation with musicians and A-list actors who represent his interests and influences. Taking place in Hart’s virtual wine cellar, each episode is an uninterrupted hour of insight, truth, enlightenment and humor. “I’m rolling the dice,” admitted Hart. “We’re going to get comfortable. We’re going to get to know each other. Dammit, we’re getting heart to heart.”

According to Peacock the show will be a deep dive into just what sparks world-class influencers to do what they do, how they manage their life, what inspires them, and their goals and aspirations. Hart’s own journey through stardom hasn’t been devoid of obstacles, and in a way this makes their conversations more genuine. With modern social media clashes and cancel culture at peak vitriol, Hart to Heart is looking to cut away the gloss and makeup and strive for something real and relatable. “There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation,” said Hart. “‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic.” Witness it yourself on Thursday, August 5, only on Peacock.

Does Hart to Heart Cost More to Stream on Peacock?

No. Hart to Heart is available for streaming with either the ad-supported or ad-free tier of Peacock Premium.

On What Devices Can I Stream Hart to Heart?

You can stream Hart to Heart on all devices that Peacock is available including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Apple TV, iPhone/iPad, Google Chromecast, PlayStation, Xbox, and Web Browsers.

Live TV Streaming Option

Peacock

Price: $4.99
Includes: Peacock Originals

Preview for 'Hart to Heart' premiere

