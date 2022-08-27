How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Live Online on August 27, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors face the Vanderbilt Commodores from Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, HI. The game is airing exclusively on CBS Sports Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Hawaii vs. Vanderbilt Live Stream

Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii Game Preview: SEC's Vanderbilt heads to Hawaii to open season

Vanderbilt (0-0) at Hawaii (0-0), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Line: Vanderbilt by 8 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Following a 2-10 record in coach Clark Lea’s debut season, Vanderbilt is looking to start year two under the former Notre Dame defensive coordinator on a winning note. The Commodores have lost their last seven games and are seeking their first win to start a season since 2018. Hawaii will be playing its first game under coach Timmy Chang, the former record-setting quarterback. The Rainbow Warriors are coming off of a 6-7 record a year ago and will be trying for their first season-opening win since 2020. Hawaii has won its last seven home openers.

KEY MATCHUP

Vanderbilt QB Mike Wright started five of the final six games in 2021. He threw for 1,042 yards and ran for another 370 and totaled nine touchdowns. The dual-threat signal-caller is on the Maxwell Award watch list. He will put to the test a Hawaii defense that ranked 127th (out of 130 teams) in passing yards allowed per game (289.7), but eighth in turnovers gained (27), including 14 interceptions.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Vanderbilt: LB Anfernee Orji led the team in tackles for a second straight season a year ago with 92 total stops, including 13 behind the line of scrimmage. Orji’s 7.75 tackles per game ranked third most among SEC defenders.

Hawaii: RB Dedrick Parson was the team’s second-leading rusher a season ago (636 yards, 5.3 per carry) and had eight touchdowns. After sharing the workload at running back last year, Parson is expected to be the featured back this fall.

FACTS & FIGURES

Vanderbilt returns 15 of 22 starters from a season ago, including seven on offense and eight on defense. … The Commodores were picked by league media to finish seventh (last) in the SEC East. … Vanderbilt has won 15 of its last 17 non-conference games against non-Power Five opponents. … Saturday’s game will mark the furthest west that the Commodores have ever played a football game. … Hawaii returns six of 22 starters from last year: four on offense and two on defense. … The Rainbow Warriors have won their last seven non-conference home games. … Hawaii has won its last three games against Power Five opponents. It will be facing another Power 5 opponent in a few weeks, when it visits No. 8 Michigan on Sept. 10.