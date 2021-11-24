How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Hawkeye”, the newest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is making its debut on Disney+ this holiday season. It’s the fifth television series from the MCU among the franchise’s popular films. The first two episodes will arrive on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 24. In total, there will be six episodes in the series with the final premiering on December 22. You can watch “Hawkeye” with a subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Hawkeye’ Online

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

About ‘Hawkeye’

Set in New York, “Hawkeye” picks up where “Avengers: Endgame” left off after the Blip, the ressurection of half of the life in the universe. The series follows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) as they team up in the big apple. Bishop is a skilled archer and a huge fan of Barton/Hawkeye. She’s in line to become the next Hawkeye herself.

The series explores Barton’s time as the darkest version of his character, Ronin, which was shown in “Avengers: Endgame.” Now, to get back home in time for Christmas, the duo must face the enemies he made as Ronin. Barton and Bishop set out on a dangerous, high-stakes mission in hopes of reuniting with their families for the holidays. Will they be able to pull it off?

The series also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, and Alaqua Cox.

Can You Watch ‘Hawkeye’ on Disney+ For Free?

Unfortunately, Disney+ no longer offers a free trial of the streaming service, so you will have to pay for at least one month to watch “Hawkeye.” Disney+ costs $7.99 per month. The Disney Bundle is an even better value at $13.99 per month and includes Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

What Time Will ‘Hawkeye’ Be Released?

According to Disney, the first two episodes of “Hawkeye” will be available on November 24 at 3am EST.

When Are ‘Hawkeye’ Episodes Released?

“Hawkeye” will be comprised of six episodes. Disney+ will release two episodes on November 24th. Episode 3 will air at the same time on the following week, December 1st.

What is ‘Hawkeye’ Episode Schedule?

Unlike Netflix, Disney+ doesn’t follow the binge-watching model of releasing all episodes at once. Instead, the service releases an episode each week.

Episode 1: Wednesday, November 24

Episode 2: Wednesday, November 24

Episode 3: Wednesday, December 1

Episode 4: Wednesday, December 8

Episode 5: Wednesday, December 15

Episode 6: Wednesday, December 22

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Hawkeye”?

You can stream “Hawkeye” on Disney+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.