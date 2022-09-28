 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

David Satin

Would you have what it takes to step into Gordon Ramsay’s kitchen? Chefs from all over the country will attempt to prove that for them, the answer is “Yes” on the 21st season premiere of “Hell's Kitchen” on Thursday, Sept. 29 on FOX. For just the third time in the show’s history, this season the contestants will not be separated by gender. Rather, the two groups of competing chefs will be divided into age groups. Older contestants will battle it out against young up-and-comers, and you can stream it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Premiere

All episodes of “Hell’s Kitchen” Season 21 will be available to stream on Hulu the day after airing on FOX.

About ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

“Hell’s Kitchen” is a cooking competition show that gathers 18 chefs of varying experience from across the US to compete against each other under the watchful eye — and often bellicose voice — of Gordon Ramsay himself. But what are they competing for? At stake (steak?) is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay Steak in Paris Las Vegas and the title of Hell’s Kitchen winner.

This season introduces a new format for separating the red team and the blue team. The teams will no longer be based on gender, but rather by age group. This year, the red team will be called the “20-Somethings,” made up of contestants between 21-29, and the blue team will be the “40-Somethings,” made up of contestants between 41 and 49. Which team will manage to stay out of the fire, and which team will have a member end up on Chef Ramsay’s chopping block?

How to Stream ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Season Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “Hell’s Kitchen” season premiere using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Fox--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 34 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 27 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: Fox + 24 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: Fox + 32 Top Cable Channels

'Hell's Kitchen' Season 21 First Look

