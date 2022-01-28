 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Henrik Lundqvist Night: Jersey Retirement Ceremony Live For Free Online

Jason Gurwin

One of the great goalies in NHL history, Henrik Lundqvist, is having his #30 retired tonight by the New York Rangers. The King will see his jersey go to the rafters with other Rangers legends like Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, and Rod Gilbert. Ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Wild, the Rangers will host a ceremony for Lundqvist starting at 6:30pm. So how can you stream it?

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild

Henrik Lundqvist, the winningest goaltender in franchise history, will have his No. 30 retired in an on-ice ceremony prior to the Rangers’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, January 28, 2022, as part of Henrik Lundqvist Night.

The ceremony and the game will air on MSG and MSG+ in the New York market. You can get MSG with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Philo Sling TV YouTube
Sign Up Free Trial Sign Up Free Trial Free Trial Sign Up
$69.99 $64.99 $69.99 $25 $35 $35 $64.99
MSG ≥ $89.99 - - - - -

For those outside of the New York area, the ceremony and the game will stream on NHL Network, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV (with their Sports Extra package). It is also available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV, with their Sports Extra plan.

The game won’t be available live on ESPN+ since it is being broadcast on NHL Network. It will be available on-demand with ESPN after the game.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NHL Network≥ $104.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11		-

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $104.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Henrik Lundqvist Best Saves

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.