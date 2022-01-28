How to Watch Henrik Lundqvist Night: Jersey Retirement Ceremony Live For Free Online

One of the great goalies in NHL history, Henrik Lundqvist, is having his #30 retired tonight by the New York Rangers. The King will see his jersey go to the rafters with other Rangers legends like Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, and Rod Gilbert. Ahead of their matchup with the Minnesota Wild, the Rangers will host a ceremony for Lundqvist starting at 6:30pm. So how can you stream it?

New York Rangers vs. Minnesota Wild

Henrik Lundqvist, the winningest goaltender in franchise history, will have his No. 30 retired in an on-ice ceremony prior to the Rangers’ game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday, January 28, 2022, as part of Henrik Lundqvist Night.

The ceremony and the game will air on MSG and MSG+ in the New York market. You can get MSG with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV, as well as a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

For those outside of the New York area, the ceremony and the game will stream on NHL Network, which is also available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV (with their Sports Extra package). It is also available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV, with their Sports Extra plan.

The game won’t be available live on ESPN+ since it is being broadcast on NHL Network. It will be available on-demand with ESPN after the game.

All Live TV Streaming Options