How to Watch discovery+’s Holiday Movies with Duff Goldman, Bobby Flay, More for Free Without Cable

Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, but that hasn’t stopped the major streaming services from unleashing their schedules of Christmas and holiday original films! This weekend, it’s discovery+’s turn to get in on the holly-jolly action. On Friday, Nov. 11, discovery+ will release four new Christmas movies, each one featuring some of your favorite stars from HGTV and the Food Network. The lineup features all the love and joy of the holiday season, plus appearances from some of the biggest names in cooking and home renovation. You can watch each of these new holiday movies with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Watch discovery+’s Christmas Movies

About discovery+’s Christmas Movies

Discovery+ has curated some unique films this holiday season, featuring some of the biggest stars from HGTV and the Food Network!

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘A Christmas Open House’ starring Katie Stevens, Victor Rasuk, and Ben and Erin Napier

This charming holiday romance follows the story of Atlanta property stager Melissa Norwood as she teams up with her old high school crush, real estate agent David Phelps, and local artists Henry and Sarah Wright to prepare and sell her mom’s home before the holidays. As the tensions of the Christmas deadline grow, so does a romance between Melissa and David, but their diverging goals could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘Designing Christmas’ starring Jessica Szohr and Marco Grazzini and featuring Hilary Farr

Szohr and Grazzini play interior designers who host a popular home renovation show. The team is forced to take on a project very personal to Szohr’s Stella that puts jobs, relationships, and homes on the line. Of course, Stella turns to her mentor Freddy — played by Farr — for advice.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’ starring Duff Goldman, Tiya Sircar, and Marc Bendavid

The Ace of Cakes himself Duff Goldman will appear in “A Gingerbread Christmas” as a celebrity chef offering a $100,000 prize in a baking competition. Architect Hazel needs to win that competition in order to save her family’s struggling bakery. Sparks inevitably fly when Hazel begins working with contractor James on the project.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘One Delicious Christmas’ starring Vanessa Marano and Alex Mallari Jr. and featuring Bobby Flay

A restaurant and inn owner named Abby is overwhelmed by keeping up with the job left to her by her parents. A friendly food critic is there to help Abby in getting the funding and guidance needed to rescue her family business. Chef Preston Weaver is eventually brought in to shake up the traditional holiday offerings at the inn.

Can You Stream discovery+’s Christmas Movies For Free?

If you have not subscribed to discovery+ yet, yes! discovery+ offers new customers a seven day free trial to its service.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream New Christmas Movies on discovery+?

discovery+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.