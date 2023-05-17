How to Watch ‘High Desert’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s hard to live up to the approval of our parents. Peggy, the lead character of Apple TV+ ’s new series “High Desert,” premiering Tuesday, May 16, has tried all her life. But when Peggy’s mother dies unexpectedly it leaves a hole in her heart too big to fill. In order to get closure from her mother’s passing, Peggy decides to leave her own checkered past behind to become a private investigator. You can watch High Desert: Season 1 with a 7-Day Free Trial of Apple TV+ .

About ‘High Desert’ Series Premiere

“High Desert” follows Peggy (Patricia Arquette), whose relationship with drugs and alcohol has been the most consistent one in her life so far. But when her mother passes away, Peggy decides to turn her life around, putting down the bottle in favor of a magnifying glass as she makes the move to become a private investigator.

The series comes from the mind of some truly twisted comedic individuals, including executive producer Ben Stiller. It also stars Matt Dillon, Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell. The show is directed by Jay Roach, who went behind the lens for comedy classics like “Meet the Fockers,” the “Austin Powers” film series and “Dinner for Schmucks.”

Can you watch ‘High Desert’ Series Premiere for free?

Apple TV+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch High Desert: Season 1 on Apple TV+.

‘High Desert’ Series Premiere Schedule

Apple TV+ will be airing ‘High Desert’ Series Premiere on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Episode 1 : Tuesday, May 16, 2023

: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Episode 2 : Tuesday, May 16, 2023

: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Episode 3 : Tuesday, May 16, 2023

: Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Episode 4 : Tuesday, May 23, 2023

: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Episode 5 : Tuesday, May 30, 2023

: Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Episode 6 : Tuesday, June 6, 2023

: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Episode 7 : Tuesday, June 13, 2023

: Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Episode 8: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Can you watch ‘High Desert’ Series Premiere offline?

Like most of the Apple TV+ catalog, you can download High Desert: Season 1 and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘High Desert’ Series Premiere?

You can watch High Desert: Season 1 on Apple TV+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘High Desert’ Series Premiere Trailer