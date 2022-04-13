How to Watch ‘High Design’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Hosted by cannabis connoisseur Kim Myles, the discovery+ series “High Design,” is a whole new spin on design. It will be available to stream on Wednesday, April 13. Watch with a seven-day free trial to discovery+.

The series will follow Kim as she transforms marijuana dispensaries across California and Maine. She will give them major makeovers, helping them become top-of-the-line retail spaces that feel welcoming to clients. Kim will also explore cannabis in all its forms as she learns how to make cannabis soaps, lotions, sodas, food, and more.

