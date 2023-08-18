How to Watch High School Football: St. John Bosco vs. Liberty High School Live Online Without Cable

Two of the very best high school football programs duke it out in an early-season spectacle. Watch as last year’s national champions and this year’s top-ranked school St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Cali. takes on Henderson, Nev.’s Liberty High School. Which school will have a great start to their 2023 season? Find out this Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on the NFHS Network. You can check out this game and high school sports action all year long with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

St. John Bosco won last year’s high school national championship in dominant fashion. They blew out opponent Seera 45-0 in an absolute route. But that was last year’s team, and now Liberty High School has a chance to dethrone the champs in game one of the new season.

There are other California teams playing this weekend as the high school football season gets underway. You can watch this weekend's full slate of games on NFHS Network.

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.