How to Watch High School Football: St. John Bosco vs. Liberty High School Live Online Without Cable

Jeff Kotuby

Two of the very best high school football programs duke it out in an early-season spectacle. Watch as last year’s national champions and this year’s top-ranked school St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Cali. takes on Henderson, Nev.’s Liberty High School. Which school will have a great start to their 2023 season? Find out this Friday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET on the NFHS Network. You can check out this game and high school sports action all year long with a Subscription to NFHS Network.

How to Watch St. John Bosco vs. Liberty High School

About St. John Bosco vs. Liberty

St. John Bosco won last year’s high school national championship in dominant fashion. They blew out opponent Seera 45-0 in an absolute route. But that was last year’s team, and now Liberty High School has a chance to dethrone the champs in game one of the new season.

There are other California teams playing this weekend as the high school football season gets underway. You can watch this weekend's full slate of games on NFHS Network.

What devices can you use to stream St. John Bosco vs. Liberty?

NFHS Network is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

    nfhsnetwork.com

    NFHS Network

    Watching high school sports and events has never been easier. With over 300,000 events streamed each year, the NFHS Network is the nation's leading producer of high school sports. Watch your favorite team at home or on the go either live or on-demand with portion of every subscription distributed to partner schools and state associations.

    $11.99 / month
    nfhsnetwork.com
