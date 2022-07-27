How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Season 3 Premiere on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

The East High Wildcats are back and ready to embark on an all-new adventure in “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” Season 3! The “High School Musical” spin-off, starring Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, and Matt Cornett, returns to Disney+ on Wednesday, July 27. You can watch the series with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

When: Wednesday, July 27

Wednesday, July 27 TV: Disney+

Disney+ Stream: Watch with a Subscription to Disney+.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

About ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’

This season, the East High students head to California to Camp Shallow Lake, which is a sleepaway camp. The campers are putting on a production of “Frozen.” In addition to rehearsing for hours, the high schoolers are filming a docu-series with a behind-the-scenes look at the production.

With new people to meet at camp and no curfew, there are plenty of opportunities for a little bit of trouble along the way. Former “High School Musical” star Corbin Bleu, who played Chad Danforth in the original movies, guest stars in Season 3. Jesse Tyler Ferguson and JoJo Siwa also make appearances.

Can You Stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ for Free on Disney+?

Unfortunately, Disney+ does not offer a free trial, so you will have to subscribe to the streaming service to watch “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.” For the best value, consider the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+, Hulu+, & ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

Sign Up Now $7.99+ / month disneyplus.com Get Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month ($8 savings).

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ on Disney+?

“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” on Disney+ is available to stream on most devices. You can access Disney+ on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.