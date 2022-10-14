How to Watch ‘High School’ Series Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Indie pop singer-songwriter duo Tegan and Sara Quin are revisiting their teenage years in a fresh new series on Freevee called “High School.” Based on their memoir of the same name, the show is set in the ’90s and details the twin sisters’ lives before they became the famous Tegan and Sara known today. The first four episodes debut on Friday, Oct. 14. You can stream the new teen drama series for free with a free sign-up to Freevee.

How to Watch ‘High School’

When : Friday, Oct. 14

: Friday, Oct. 14 TV: Freevee

Freevee Stream: Watch with a free sign-up to Freevee.

About ‘High School’

In “High School,” TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland play the roles of twin sisters Tegan and Sara. The show’s official synopsis describes the series as “a story about finding your own identity — a journey made even more complicated when you have a twin whose own struggle and self-discovery so closely mimics your own.”

As the sisters navigate high school and their uncomfortable teenage years together, they also drift apart in some ways and have their own individual experiences. Despite their ups and downs during these challenging times, they foster a special bond that, after the events of “High School,” launches them into an incredible music career.

Taking on the roles of the twins’ parents are Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer. Esther McGregor, Olivia Rouyre, Amanda Fix, Brianne Tju, Geena Meszaros, CJ Valleroy, and Nate Corddry complete the cast.

Can You Watch ‘High School’ for Free on Freevee?

You can watch “High School” for free with ads on Freevee, which is a free streaming service with both live and on-demand content.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘High School’ on Freevee?

“High School” on Freevee is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

