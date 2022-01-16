 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
The Weather Channel

How to Watch ‘Highway Thru Hell’ Season 10 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

A new season of “Highway Thru Hell” brings all-new challenges to the Coquihalla Highway. After its Canadian premiere, the series’ tenth season is making its debut in the US this weekend. The “Highway Thru Hell” season 10 premiere premieres on The Weather Channel on Sunday, January 16 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Highway Thru Hell’ Season 10 Premiere

About ‘Highway Thru Hell’

Based in Canada, “Highway Thru Hell” gives audiences a peek into Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue’s mission – keeping the BC Interior highways open. The rescue team spends a lot of time on the Coquihalla Highway, in particular, to keep everything moving. Because it’s one of the most treacherous highways in the world, there’s no shortage of wrecks, especially in the brutal winter weather.

Jamie and his crew must keep up with everything that happens on the Coquihalla to make sure semis can still take this route to get to their destinations. Because it’s the main highway between the east and west, thousands of semis take this path each day. This means that there’s a chance of many major accidents, and unfortunately, some semis don’t make it through.

A new season of “Highway Thru Hell” means many more high-stakes, intense situations for Jamie and his crew to handle. Tune in to see what they take on and how they manage to save the day.

How to Stream ‘Highway Thru Hell’ Season 10 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the “Highway Thru Hell” season 10 premiere live on The Weather Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
The Weather Channel≥ $84.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: The Weather Channel + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: The Weather Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.