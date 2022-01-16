How to Watch ‘Highway Thru Hell’ Season 10 Premiere Live For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

A new season of “Highway Thru Hell” brings all-new challenges to the Coquihalla Highway. After its Canadian premiere, the series’ tenth season is making its debut in the US this weekend. The “Highway Thru Hell” season 10 premiere premieres on The Weather Channel on Sunday, January 16 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘Highway Thru Hell’ Season 10 Premiere

When: Sunday, January 16 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: The Weather Channel

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

About ‘Highway Thru Hell’

Based in Canada, “Highway Thru Hell” gives audiences a peek into Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue’s mission – keeping the BC Interior highways open. The rescue team spends a lot of time on the Coquihalla Highway, in particular, to keep everything moving. Because it’s one of the most treacherous highways in the world, there’s no shortage of wrecks, especially in the brutal winter weather.

Jamie and his crew must keep up with everything that happens on the Coquihalla to make sure semis can still take this route to get to their destinations. Because it’s the main highway between the east and west, thousands of semis take this path each day. This means that there’s a chance of many major accidents, and unfortunately, some semis don’t make it through.

A new season of “Highway Thru Hell” means many more high-stakes, intense situations for Jamie and his crew to handle. Tune in to see what they take on and how they manage to save the day.

How to Stream ‘Highway Thru Hell’ Season 10 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch the “Highway Thru Hell” season 10 premiere live on The Weather Channel using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.