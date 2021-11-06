How to Watch ‘Highway to Heaven’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The reboot of the classic 1980s Michael Landon NBC series, ‘Highway to Heaven’ is taking viewers to paradise. Starring Jill Scott and Barry Watson, this inspiring new version will feature a female angel this time around. The movie airs on November 6 at 8 PM on Lifetime. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Highway to Heaven’

When: Saturday, November 6 at 8 PM

TV: Lifetime

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo

About ‘Highway to Heaven’

Angela (Jill Scot) is an angel sent to Earth to help the people who need her the most. She decides to become a temporary school counselor and work alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson). She then meets a troubled student Cody Grier (Ben Daon), who is unable to cope with the tragic loss of his mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). Angel intervenes and helps him and the rest of his family; his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell).

Tanya Lopez, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Lifetime & LMN, says, “The original Highway to Heaven was appointment viewing for millions, and in a time when we need those messages of hope the most, we are excited to bring back the iconic series in a new way. Having worked with Jill previously for some of Lifetime’s most celebrated movies, we know she is the perfect actor to bring her passion and brilliance to this role. I just love her…Jill amplifies everything she touches in ways that make her pop off the screen. And the addition of Barry was just icing on the cake. I believe we have assembled a dynamic new duo with both Jill and Barry at the helm.”

This is the first movie in the ‘Highway to Heaven’ event movie series. The contemporary take on the 80s drama aims to inspire hope, love, kindness, and community while also combatting social and emotional issues many of us face. In cooperation with Cindy Landon and the Michael Landon Estate, the reboot is influenced by the iconic television series that ran 100+ episodes between 1984 – 1989.

How to Stream ‘Highway to Heaven’ Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘Highway to Heaven’ movie premiere on A+E using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Sling TV.