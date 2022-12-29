How to Watch ‘Hillsong: The Newest Revelations’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Hillsong was just another megachurch before the shocking series “Hillsong: A Megachurch Exposed” revealed what was really going on behind the scenes. Now, the producers are adding a special episode to that three-part exposé, to follow up and reveal even more of the disturbing truth behind the church. “Hillsong: The Newest Revelations” airs Thursday, Dec. 29 on TLC, and you can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Hillsong: The Newest Revelations’

When: Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. ET TV: TLC

About ‘Hillsong: The Newest Revelations’

The series dives into the alleged exploitation, abuse, and cover-ups at the star-studded Hillsong megachurch founded by Brian Houston. You’ll hear from insiders, megachurch experts, and a woman whose affair with senior pastor Carl Lentz led to his downfall.

The brand-new episode “Hillsong: The Newest Revelations” on TLC will explore the most recent developments surrounding the Hillsong Church, including how the bombshell claims revealed in the docuseries have rocked the church and its members. The episode will offer new expert perspectives and uncover even more shocking details with added context. The Hillsong scandal has rocked the world of megachurches, and fans of the original three episodes can’t afford to miss the new facts exposed in this follow-up episode.

