How to Watch History Channel’s ‘After Jackie’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Stephen Silver

A documentary paying tribute to Jackie Robinson on the 75th anniversary of his breaking of Major League Baseball’s color barrier is coming to History Channel on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET. “After Jackie” will focus on the players that followed in Robinson’s footsteps by chronicling the careers of Curt Flood, Bill White, and Bob Gibson in the years after Robinson’s debut. The documentary can be streamed with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Executive-produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and made in cooperation with Major League Baseball, “After Jackie” is a two-hour documentary that primarily focuses on the generation of Black baseball players that followed the arrival of Jackie Robinson and the struggles they faced in their careers. Andre Gaines is the documentary’s director.

After Jackie

June 18, 2022

After Jackie celebrates the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s integration into Major League Baseball. Robinson opened the door for other African Americans to join the league and this documentary taps into key people and events in the aftermath.

Also involved in the documentary are more recent baseball figures including CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Ken Griffey Jr., and Dave Roberts, as well as sports journalists.

The documentary is not to be confused with a 2007 book, also called “After Jackie,” that was written by Cal Fussman for ESPN Books, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Robinson’s debut in 1947.

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “After Jackie” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: History + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: History + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: History + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: History + 17 Top Cable Channels

Check out the 'After Jackie' trailer:

