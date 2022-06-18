How to Watch History Channel’s ‘After Jackie’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A documentary paying tribute to Jackie Robinson on the 75th anniversary of his breaking of Major League Baseball’s color barrier is coming to History Channel on Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET. “After Jackie” will focus on the players that followed in Robinson’s footsteps by chronicling the careers of Curt Flood, Bill White, and Bob Gibson in the years after Robinson’s debut. The documentary can be streamed with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “After Jackie”

When: Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 18 at 8 p.m. ET TV: History Channel

History Channel Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About “After Jackie”

Executive-produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, and made in cooperation with Major League Baseball, “After Jackie” is a two-hour documentary that primarily focuses on the generation of Black baseball players that followed the arrival of Jackie Robinson and the struggles they faced in their careers. Andre Gaines is the documentary’s director.

Also involved in the documentary are more recent baseball figures including CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Ken Griffey Jr., and Dave Roberts, as well as sports journalists.

The documentary is not to be confused with a 2007 book, also called “After Jackie,” that was written by Cal Fussman for ESPN Books, on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Robinson’s debut in 1947.

How to Stream “After Jackie” on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “After Jackie” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and Philo.

