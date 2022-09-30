How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Just in time for Spooky Season, Disney is preparing to cast a spell on you! “Hocus Pocus 2,” the sequel to the 1993 hit movie, is coming exclusively to Disney+ on Friday, Sept. 30. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all return to reprise their roles as the wicked Sanderson sisters, who are inadvertently freed once again to run amok, amok, amok in Salem, Mass. You can watch all of the Halloween drama with a Subscription to Disney+.

How to Watch ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

About ‘Hocus Pocus 2’

In 1993, Max Dennison lit the Black Flame Candle, freeing the powerful Sanderson sisters after 300 years of captivity. With the help of his sister Dani and his crush, Allison, Max was able to stop the witches before they could drain the life-force of Salem residents and return to their full power. Max, Dani, and Allison all think the witches are dead for good, but the Sanderson sisters have their ways…

Twenty-nine years later, Becca, Cassie, and Izzy stumble on a spell book once owned by the sisters. Unable to contain their curiosity, the three once again free Winifred, Mary, and Sarah from their prison. Hungry for revenge, the witches terrorize Salem, while the film takes audiences back to their childhood to show just how they became witches in the first place.

Will Becca, Izzy, and Cassie be able to stop the Sanderson sisters, or will their plot to drain the life out of everyone in Salem finally succeed?

