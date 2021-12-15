 Skip to Content
How to Watch Holiday Episodes of ‘Young Rock,’ ‘Kenan,’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ For Free Without Cable

Lauren Forristal

Three sitcoms are returning to NBC with new holiday episodes before they return for 2022 with new seasons. They will all debut on Wednesday, December 15. “Young Rock” premieres first at 8 PM ET, “Kenan” at 8:30 PM, and “Mr. Mayor” will be at 9. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch

About ‘Young Rock,’ ‘Kenan,’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’

The “Young Rock” episode is titled “A Christmas Peril” and stars an unexpected guest who shows Dewey that this Christmas Eve in 1982, will only be the first in a long line of terrible Christmases. Five years later, Rocky and Dwayne work as Santa and elf at the mall. Then, in 1993, Dwayne spends the holiday with Coach O.

“Kenan” will release a holiday episode called “Christmas” where the team prepares for the annual Holiday Spectacular. Kenan gets upset with Gary about his new client, Rick sabotages Tami, and Mika feels unappreciated.

“Mr. Mayor’s Magical L.A. Christmas” is about Neil forcing his staff to work on “L.A. Christmas Eve” so he can give them the perfect gift.

How to Stream NBC for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch “Young Rock,” “Kenan,” and “Mr. Mayor” on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

