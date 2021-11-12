Can You Watch ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’ with Disney+?

When Thanksgiving rolls around, it’s time to bust out the holiday movies. One annual treat is “Home Alone,” which aired usually on or near Thanksgiving night itself. Disney+ will keep that streak going with “Home Sweet Home Alone,” which will both serve as send-up and homage to that great story of one little boy trying to defend his home against invaders by any means necessary or available. For a limited time, new and returning subscribers can stream it with Disney+ for just $1.99 for your first month of Disney+.

How to Watch “Home Sweet Home Alone” Premiere

When: Friday, November 12

Where: Disney+

About “Home Sweet Home Alone”

No, there will be no clearly aged-up Kevin McAllister this time around. Instead, we’re joined by Max Mercer, a 10-year-old boy who finds himself lost in a surprisingly familiar shuffle. The adventure will end about the same way, too - instead of leaving with his family on an extended trip to Japan, Max will instead be left… Home Alone. You may say that with the level of dramatic tension you believe it entails.

This will seem as exciting to Max as it did to Kevin at first as well, but not surprisingly, criminals will get involved to spoil Max’s good time. This time, the criminals in question will be out to get their hands on a family heirloom. Max will have a bit of help from a familiar face, though, as Kevin’s older brother Buzz joined the local police force. Still, for the most part, it’s going to be one clever little boy taking on the barely-competent criminal element and engaging in plenty of cartoonish violence.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Disney+?

Disney+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV