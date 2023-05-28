How to Watch ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
“Home Town Takeover” Season 2 has been a huge success so far, and now, the team is putting the final touches on their beautification project. In this “Home Town” spin-off series, Erin and Ben Napier take on the big task of transforming a town and bringing it back to life so its residents can truly enjoy themselves. The Napiers team up with other experts in each season of the show. In this one, they worked with Dave and Jenny Marrs (“Fixer to Fabulous”). The season finale airs on HGTV on Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m. ET You can watch HGTV with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo. You can also watch with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, or YouTube TV.
About 'Home Town Takeover' Season Finale
Throughout “Home Town Takeover” Season 2’s 6 episodes, Erin, Ben, Dave, and Jenny have completed 18 renovations in Fort Morgan. They’ve tackled homes, parks, businesses, and more. Don’t miss the finale to see just how much the town has changed with the help of these pros.
In the season finale, Erin, Ben, and their team are wrapping up their lengthy and impressive renovation. The goal at the end of this project is to pass the torch back to the Fort Morgan residents so they can continue to cherish their community. To complete the final steps of the process, Dave and Jenny are hard at work renovating a home that belongs to a very generous family. Ben and Erin are focusing on the great outdoors by bringing a park back to life. To celebrate the total transformation, the “Home Town Takeover” crew celebrates with a party.
As of now, “Home Town Takeover” has not been renewed for another season, but its success so far may be a good sign.
Can you watch 'Home Town Takeover' Season Finale for free?
Philo offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch HGTV on Philo.
You can watch ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season Finale with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.
What devices can you use to stream 'Home Town Takeover' Season Finale?
You can watch HGTV on Philo using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
'Home Town Takeover' Season Finale Trailer
-
HGTV
HGTV is a TV channel that you can watch with a live TV streaming service.