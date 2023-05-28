How to Watch ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season Finale Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Home Town Takeover' Season Finale

Throughout “Home Town Takeover” Season 2’s 6 episodes, Erin, Ben, Dave, and Jenny have completed 18 renovations in Fort Morgan. They’ve tackled homes, parks, businesses, and more. Don’t miss the finale to see just how much the town has changed with the help of these pros.

In the season finale, Erin, Ben, and their team are wrapping up their lengthy and impressive renovation. The goal at the end of this project is to pass the torch back to the Fort Morgan residents so they can continue to cherish their community. To complete the final steps of the process, Dave and Jenny are hard at work renovating a home that belongs to a very generous family. Ben and Erin are focusing on the great outdoors by bringing a park back to life. To celebrate the total transformation, the “Home Town Takeover” crew celebrates with a party.

As of now, “Home Town Takeover” has not been renewed for another season, but its success so far may be a good sign.

