How to Watch ‘Home Town Takeover’ Season Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

About 'Home Town Takeover' Season Premiere

In “Home Town Takeover,” the team aims to dial up Fort Morgan’s charm and make it a more comfortable, updated place for its residents to enjoy. During Season 2, viewers will see the crew get their hands dirty and fix up local businesses, public spaces, and various houses. Some of the spots they will be sprucing up include a bowling alley, a public park, a coffee shop, and more. Even small changes, such as new seating or different artwork, go a long way for the community of Fort Morgan.

While this is no easy task, the professionals are prepared. They bring expertise and bright ideas from their own shows. Plus, they have plenty of hands on deck. Throughout the six episodes, several stars from both HGTV and Food Network will pitch in to accomplish this huge project. Jonathan Knight, Molly Yeh, Ben and Cristi Dozier, Darnell Ferguson, Carmeon Hamilton, Lil Jon, Ty Pennington, Jasmine Roth, and Page Turner all make appearances throughout Season 2.

Be sure to tune in to each episode so you don’t miss any part of this incredible transformation!

What is the 'Home Town Takeover' Season Premiere episode schedule?

Each Sunday, one new episode will premiere on HGTV and be available to stream on-demand on discovery+. The new season features a total of six episodes, so the finale will air on May 28.

'Home Town Takeover' Season Premiere Trailer