How to Watch Horror Film ‘Matriarch’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

Spooky Season is in full swing and Hulu is celebrating with the release of its new horror film “Matriarch” on Friday, Oct. 21. The film follows a woman who returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons. Little does she know, there’s a real demon waiting there for her too. The film is the perfect fare for those wanting to get into the Halloween swing, and you can watch it exclusively with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

The film centers on Laura, a woman who has just about hit rock bottom. She survives a drug overdose but is left with a mysterious disease that lingers. She uses the incident as fuel to finally come to grips with her personal demons and returns to her childhood home to confront her mother.

While there, she not only discovers the demons lurking within herself, but also a real demon lurking in the house. Laura’s trip home soon becomes a life-or-death struggle, with her mother in the center of events. A spiritual successor to “Urn,” “Matriarch” also deals with a toxic mother-daughter relationship, and both films incorporate director Ben Steiner’s visual style.

The film stars Jemima Rooper as Laura and Kate Dickie as her mother, Celia. Dickie is well-known for her roles as other memorable mothers, including Lysa Arryn in “Game of Thrones.” “Matriarch” is part of the previously announced nine-film slate of Hulu Original horror features from 20th Digital based primarily on their “Bite Size Halloween” series of short films.

