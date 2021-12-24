How to Watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

If you’re looking for a feel-good holiday movie to enjoy this weekend, you’re in luck. Get cozy with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy a new lighthearted Christmas flick, “Hot Chocolate Holiday.” The new film premieres live on Lifetime on Friday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’

When: Friday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: Lifetime

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’

Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson star in this festive Lifetime movie. Colette (Reynolds) is the owner of a coffee shop where she also sells her famous hot chocolate, made with a secret family recipe. However, it’s not long before the competition heats up. Marcus (Swenson) owns a dessert shop nearby and begins selling hot chocolate of his own. It tastes identical to Colette’s family’s recipe, and Marcus begins stealing all of her customers.

While Colette hopes to reveal the truth about Marcus’ hot chocolate, it isn’t long before they grow closer and bond over the common interest. What will happen with the hot chocolate recipes and Colette and Marcus’s potential love story? “Hot Chocolate Holiday” is a sweet story that’s sure to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Before the holiday season comes to an end, one more new movie, “Writing Around the Christmas Tree,” will premiere on Lifetime on Christmas Day at 8/7c.

