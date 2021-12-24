 Skip to Content
Hot Chocolate Holiday Lifetime

How to Watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ Premiere Live for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

If you’re looking for a feel-good holiday movie to enjoy this weekend, you’re in luck. Get cozy with a cup of hot cocoa and enjoy a new lighthearted Christmas flick, “Hot Chocolate Holiday.” The new film premieres live on Lifetime on Friday, December 24 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’

About ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’

Aubrey Reynolds and Jonny Swenson star in this festive Lifetime movie. Colette (Reynolds) is the owner of a coffee shop where she also sells her famous hot chocolate, made with a secret family recipe. However, it’s not long before the competition heats up. Marcus (Swenson) owns a dessert shop nearby and begins selling hot chocolate of his own. It tastes identical to Colette’s family’s recipe, and Marcus begins stealing all of her customers.

While Colette hopes to reveal the truth about Marcus’ hot chocolate, it isn’t long before they grow closer and bond over the common interest. What will happen with the hot chocolate recipes and Colette and Marcus’s potential love story? “Hot Chocolate Holiday” is a sweet story that’s sure to get you into the Christmas spirit.

Before the holiday season comes to an end, one more new movie, “Writing Around the Christmas Tree,” will premiere on Lifetime on Christmas Day at 8/7c.

Hot Chocolate Holiday

December 24, 2021

Colette runs a coffee shop that is known for her secret and famous hot chocolate. When Marcus, a new dessert shop owner, starts to draw in Colette’s customers with his very own specialty hot chocolate that tastes exactly like the recipe from her beloved grandmother, she is determined to expose him. But as she gets to know Marcus, sparks fly between the cocoa connoisseurs.

How to Stream the ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Hot Chocolate Holiday’ premiere live on Lifetime using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Philo, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

Have A 'Hot Chocolate Holiday' With Lifetime's Christmas Eve Movie | Exclusive First Look

